The influencer marketer says prospective buyers can get 10% off the listing price of their house listing if the payment is made in Dogecoin.
Crypto as a payment option for real estate continues to gain traction as the adoption of digital currencies for commercial transactions continues to take shape.
Scott Paul, the founder of Utah-based marketing agency Wooly, put up his Saratoga Springs home for sale, with Dogecoin (DOGE) as an acceptable payment method, according to a report by Fox 13 on Sunday.
While the listing price is set at $399,000, Paul is reportedly ready to offer a 10% discount if the purchase is made via Dogecoin. Commenting on the potential volatility risk associated with a real estate deal conducted via DOGE, Paul remarked, “I’m a very risky person. I think the chances of me selling it in Dogecoin and having it go up by 20%, 30% or 40% is more likely.”
Given the current price of Dogecoin, Paul’s house listing at a 10% discount will amount to 1,734,782.60 DOGE. The eighth-ranked crypto is down 72% from its May all-time high as of the time of writing.
The Wooly founder’s background in brand recognition and viral marketing also offers a likely explanation for the decision to accept Dogecoin as a payment option. DOGE is arguably the largest viral meme coin in the crypto space, with its price growth often fueled by the same techniques ubiquitous in the influencer marketing arena.
For Paul, the decision to accept Dogecoin for his house is also part of a longstanding interest in cryptocurrencies dating back to 2015. Paul told Fox 13 that he was an early adopter of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, Bitcoin payments for real estate are on the rise. In June, E11even Hotel and Residences, a Miami-based luxury condo developer, announced the receipt of its first crypto deposit for property purchases.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price showed an excellent bullish outlook as it rallied from the range low to retest a resistance level just below the range high. While this upswing was stellar, it might be coming to an end as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal.
XRP price lacks enthusiasm as Ripple shows no signs of hope in resolution with SEC
XRP price appears to be consolidating after a rally of 50% since its swing low on July 20. New development on the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Ripple Labs has revealed that the lawsuit is likely to continue, with no end in sight.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls attempt retest of $1.50
Cardano price is currently hovering around a crucial support level, but a minor pullback before a new leg up seems likely. Therefore, investors can expect ADA to correct critical demand barriers.
Dogecoin price might slide 20% as on-chain metrics scream sell
Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.