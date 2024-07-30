- Book of Meme price is retesting its daily resistance at $0.0108; a close above it signals a bullish move.
- On-chain data suggests that BOME's Open Interest is rising, signaling positive sentiment among investors.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0063 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Book of Meme (BOME) price is currently retesting its daily resistance at $0.0108 on Tuesday, and a close above this level could signal a bullish move. On-chain data indicates a rising Open Interest for BOME, reflecting positive investor sentiment and suggesting a potential rally in the coming days.
Book of Meme price sets for a rally after break above daily resistance level
The Book of Meme price retraced last week to test its daily support at $0.00791, coinciding with the ascending trendline on Friday. Subsequently, it surged by 19% over the next three days. As of Tuesday, the previous daily resistance level is challenging at $0.0108, with BOME’s current price showing a 9.2% daily increase at $0.0011.
If BOME closes above the $0.0108 daily resistance, it could rally 20% to retest its weekly resistance at $0.0130.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators are trading above their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. This robust momentum signals a strong bullish sentiment in the market.
BOME/USDT daily chart
Data from CoinGlass shows that the future's Open Interest (OI) in BOME at exchanges is increasing. The OI indicates the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled (offset by delivery) and whether money flows into the contract are increasing or decreasing.
Increasing OI represents new or additional money coming into the market and new buying happening, which suggests a bullish trend. When OI decreases, it is usually a sign that the market is liquidating, more investors are leaving, and the current price trend is ending.
The graph below shows that BOME's OI increased from $61.88 million on Saturday to $104.80 million on Monday, indicating that new or additional money is entering the market and new buying is occurring.
BOME Open Interest chart
Even though the on-chain metric and technical analysis point to a bullish outlook, if BOME's daily candlestick closes below $0.0079, the daily support area, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by producing a lower low on the daily timeframe. This development may trigger an 20% crash in Book of Meme's price to revisit the July 5 low of $0.0063.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin finds rejection around the $70,000 level
Bitcoin price struggles to break through the $70,000 threshold, while Ethereum and Ripple are maintaining stability at their daily support levels, suggesting a potential rally could be on the horizon.
Ethereum slips in key metric, falls to fifth position
Ethereum ETFs launch has attracted increased investors’ interest to Layer 1 protocols. Ethereum falls to number five among top fee generating protocols. Ethereum may continue trading horizontally until Grayscale ETHE outflows cool.
Ripple gears for showdown with SEC, final ruling in lawsuit likely this week
Ripple lawsuit brought by the SEC could end in July 2024. XRP traders are watching the lawsuit closely for updates on settlement or a final ruling by Judge Analisa Torres. Ripple’s partial victory in July 2023 cemented XRP’s status as a non-security.
Crypto investment products continue net inflows run despite week of mixed sentiment
Digital asset products recorded net inflows of $245 million last week, sliding from $1.35 billion after a week of mixed sentiment. Meanwhile, the launch of Ethereum ETFs also sparked a surge in digital asset trading volume.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.