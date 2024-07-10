Book of Meme price finds around the key level at $0.0071, with an impending rally eyed.

The RSI and AO indicators formed bullish divergences, signaling a reversal.

A daily candlestick close below $0.0071 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Book of Meme (BOME) price has stabilized near the critical level of $0.0071. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators have shown a bullish divergence, indicating a likely reversal and upward movement in the days ahead.

Book of Meme price action shows a bullish indication

Book of Meme price found support around $0.0071, the low of April 13 on Monday. It bounced 3% and trades at $0.0078 on Wednesday.

Additionally, on the daily chart, the formation of a lower low on July 5 contrasts with the Relative Strength Index's (RSI) higher highs during the same period. This development is termed a bullish divergence and often leads to the reversal of the trend or a short-term rally.

If this support level at $0.0071 holds, BOME could rise 7% to retest its daily resistance level at $0.0083.

Moreover, if BOME closes above $0.0083, it could extend an additional 23% rally to retest its daily high of $0.0103 from July 1.

BOME/USDT daily chart

However, if the Book of Meme price produces a daily candlestick close below $0.0071, it would produce a lower daily low, potentially signaling a shift to bearish market conditions. This change in market structure would nullify the bullish outlook, triggering an 11% decline in BOME price as it revisits its recent daily low of $0.0063 observed on July 5.