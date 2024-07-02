- PEPE has struggled to see any significant price move after reaching an all-time high in May.
- Increased adoption rate and low MVRV ratio indicate a bullish run may be on the horizon.
- A single PEPE outflow from Binance worth $14.7 million gives credence to signs of bullish expectation.
PEPE is down nearly 1% on Tuesday, as key on-chain metrics indicate the meme coin could be set for a rally after weeks of relative sideways movement.
PEPE to break out from week-long silence
PEPE is down over 34% from its May 27 all-time high of $0.000017. In the past month, it has struggled to establish a clear price trend, having a mix of several short-term upward and downward movements.
According to data from IntoTheBlock, PEPE's NVT ratio of 56.25 also aligns with investors' uncertainty displayed in its price movement.
The network value-to-transaction (NVT) ratio helps predict whether a project is overvalued or undervalued. A spike in NVT signals overvaluation and potential correction, while a bottom in NVT is considered undervaluation and a bullish sign.
An NVT at 56.25 shows investors have mixed sentiment concerning PEPE.
PEPE's transaction volume has also been declining for more than a week. It reached $56.23 million on June 29 before recovering slightly to $81.29 million on Monday.
Low volume often indicates exhaustion from bulls and bears. This is also evident in PEPE's transaction count by size. Transactions >10K declined by about 38% in the past 30 days.
Considering that most analysts predict that the bull cycle is yet to reach its peak, PEPE's current horizontal trend may be a good buying opportunity in anticipation of a rally.
While PEPE has been relatively quiet, its new adoption rate has increased significantly in the past few days, reaching 58.49% on Monday — its highest level in the past year. In addition, PEPE's daily active addresses have increased by more than 105% in the past seven days.
The increased adoption rate and daily address while prices are relatively stagnant also indicate that PEPE may be prepping for a rally.
PEPE Price, MVRV & DAA
PEPE's 30-day market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio at -9% per Santiment data also helps point out where prices may go. The ratio indicates that all addresses that bought the meme coin within the last 30 days have had an average loss of 9.29%. Investors consider an MVRV ratio below one as a potential buy opportunity. As we can see from the chart above, PEPE's 30-day MVRV has stayed below one for close to a month.
A notable whale activity today also supports bullish expectations for PEPE. According to Whale Alerts, someone moved 1.1 trillion PEPE worth about $14.7 million from Binance to an unknown wallet.
In the short term, PEPE may look to recover the $0.000013 price level — where investors purchased more than 34 trillion PEPE tokens — before tackling the resistance at $0.00001377.
PEPE/USDT 4-hour chart
A breach of the $0.000010 support level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin gets less interest from traders, Ethereum ETF could attract $5 billion inflows
Bitcoin market sees a decline in volatility per on-chain data from Crypto Quant. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of $129 million on July 1; on-chain analysts predict a relief rally in BTC.
Ripple escrow timelocks expired on Monday, one billion XRP unlocked as altcoin ranges above $0.47
Ripple (XRP) escrow unlocked 1 billion tokens on Monday as part of the planned unlock until January 2025. XRP hovers around $0.48 early on Tuesday, adding more than 1% to its value on the day.
Bitcoin holds above $61,000 as Daily Active Addresses is highest since mid-April
US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered slight inflows on Monday. On-chain data shows that BTC's daily active addresses increased, signaling greater blockchain usage. German Government transferred 1,500 BTC, valued at $94.7 million, out of its wallet on Monday.
Chainlink poised for a rally as whales buy the dips
Chainlink’s price bounced from the weekly support level at $13.15 and extends recovery on Tuesday. On-chain data shows that whales have accumulated 2.08 million LINK in the past seven days.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.