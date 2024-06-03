Binance's CZ reports to US federal prison on Monday as he begins his four-month jail term.

BNB price increases by 5% as the news causes a bullish sentiment among investors.

BNB could begin run to a new all-time high if it overcomes key resistance.

BNB's price warmed up nicely on Monday to Changpeng Zhao (CZ) beginning his jail term as it's looking toward setting a new all-time high. A new all-time high may be on the horizon if BNB breaks past key resistance.

CZ begins prison sentence

Binance's ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) reported to Lompoc II, a federal prison in California, to begin his four-month jail term. On April 30, a US federal judge sentenced CZ to four months in jail for failing to establish robust anti-money laundering policies while serving as head of Binance. Under normal circumstances, this crime carries up to a 10 year prison sentence.

Prosecutors had proposed a three-year jail sentence, but the judge opted for a lesser sentence, citing CZ's guilty plea and cooperation with authorities. In addition to his jail term, CZ received a $50 million personal fine, while his crypto exchange Binance also agreed to pay a $4.3 billion fine.

Although CZ stepped down from his role as Binance's CEO following the federal charges against him, he's still the largest shareholder in the company, with over a 90% stake. According to Bloomberg data, CZ's net worth is $36.5 billion at the time of writing, making him the richest person to serve jail time in recent US history.

BNB technical analysis: New all-time high not far away

BNB rallied nearly 6% in the past few hours following the commencement of CZ’s jail term.

The recent move has also seen BNB open interest (OI) spike by 24% in the past 24 hours, signifying increased investor attention to the asset.

Open interest is the total number of outstanding futures or options derivative contracts within a time frame that is yet to be settled.

BNB Open Interest

Historically, BNB's price increase has often coincided with a rise in OI, indicating the token may be set for more price growth.

If the renewed investor interest is sustained, BNB could see a move above the $646 resistance to reach prices last seen in 2021. However, it could shed nearly 3% of its value to collect liquidity at the daily imbalance ranging from $601 to $639 before shooting above the $646 resistance.

BNB/USDT 8-hour chart.

Considering that BNB is also one of the large-cap tokens that have yet to reach an all-time level in the current bull cycle, it may look to topple the $686 all-time high of May 10, 2021.

The bullish thesis will be invalidated if BNB falls below $587.