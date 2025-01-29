- BNB’s price faces rejection from its previously broken ascending trendline, hinting at a downturn ahead.
- The technical outlook suggests a bearish move as its momentum indicators show weakness.
- Santiment’s data shows that BNB’s development activity reached its lowest level in four months, reflecting waning confidence in its blockchain projects.
BNB (BNB) faces rejection from its previously broken ascending trendline around $686 on Wednesday, hinting at a downturn ahead. The technical outlook suggests a bearish move as its momentum indicators show weakness. Moreover, Santiment’s data shows that BNB’s development activity reached its lowest level in four months, reflecting waning confidence in its blockchain projects.
BNB price faces resistance around the previously broken ascending trendline
BNB’s price broke below its ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early August 2024) on Sunday and declined 2.7% that day. However, it has risen and faced rejection around its broken trendline multiple times since Monday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it again faces resistance around the trendline level of around $686.17, which coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.
If the previously broken trendline holds as resistance, BNB’s price could extend the decline to retest its daily support at $612.50.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 43, below its neutral level of 50 and points downwards, indicating increasing bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also shows a bearish crossover, suggesting a sell signal and a downtrend.
BNB/USDT daily chart
Moreover, Santiment’s Development Activity Index shows project development activity over time based on several pure development-related events in the project’s public GitHub repository.
In BNB’s case, the index sharply fell from 40.43 on January 19 to 20.5 on Wednesday. This trend has been falling since early January and reflects waning confidence in its blockchain projects, which, in turn, undermines investor trust and reinforces the negative market sentiment.
BNB Development Activity chart. Source: Santiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple volatility spikes expected on Fed rate decision
Bitcoin price hovers around $101,700 on Wednesday after declining for four consecutive days since Saturday. Ethereum price follows BTC’s footsteps, closing below its key level, hinting at a correction ahead. Ripple is sliding toward its ascending trendline support; a close below would lead to a decline.
XRP sees slight gains following partnership with Ondo Finance, Ripple CEO makes US reserve statement
XRP saw slight gains on Tuesday after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse dismissed claims that he lobbied against a Bitcoin strategic reserve. Instead, he emphasized the need for a multi-asset US crypto reserve strategy.
Litecoin Price Analysis: 122,000 new investors buying LTC amid Ripple’s latest victory
Litecoin price consolidated above the $110 mark on Tuesday buoyed by positive swings in US regulatory pendulum towards altcoins ETF. On-chain data shows LTC continues to attract new buyers, despite recent volatile market movements.
Bitwise files for spot Dogecoin ETF, DOGE risks over 30% decline
Dogecoin is down 4% following Bitwise's Dogecoin exchange-traded fund filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The top meme coin risks a 37% decline if it breaks a triangular channel's support level.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.