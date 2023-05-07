How Polygon zkEVM growth could act as a catalyst for MATIC price

- Polygon’s zkEVM supports over $5 million in assets across 20 different cryptocurrencies.
- The ecosystem made massive strides and $2.1 million worth of assets are locked in decentralized exchanges and collateralized lending.
- MATIC price could begin its recovery from the recent decline in its price with the growth of zkEVM acting as a catalyst.
Polygon network’s zkEVM rollout has witnessed an increase in Total Value Locked. There is a spike in on-chain activity on the MATIC network and experts expect this to fuel a recovery in the asset’s price.
Polygon zkEVM could catalyze MATIC recovery
Based on data shared by Polygon in a recent tweet, there are over $5 million in assets on the network. zkEVM currently supports nearly 20 tokens and the bulk of the assets is in Ethereum and USD Coin. $2.1 million worth of assets are locked across decentralized exchanges and collateralized lending.
The TVL of zkEVM has recorded consistent growth, hitting $2.25 million since April 3, 2023, as seen in the chart below:
TVL in Polygon’s zkEVM
Interestingly, there is a spike in on-chain activity, the unique wallets and daily active addresses count on Polygon zkEVM continues its upward trend.
Polygon zkEVM unique addresses chart
The rapid climb in on-chain activity in zkEVM could likely act as a bullish catalyst for the blockchain’s native token MATIC.
MATIC price could recover from its 12% pullback in April
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s scaling solution yielded double-digit losses for holders over the past thirty days. With the emergence of bullish catalysts in Polygon’s ecosystem, the Layer 2 scaling token could begin its recovery.
MATIC price is currently in an uptrend, that started mid-June 2022. MATIC price is currently below the three long-term Exponential Moving Averages 10, 50 and 200-day and there are key resistances at $1.18, $1.39, levels that previously acted as support for the token in its 2022 price rally.
MATIC/USD 1D price chart
In the event that MATIC price declines below the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.93, the bullish thesis could get invalidated. The immediate support for MATIC is at $0.86.
