Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO

- Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive.
- Market participants are already curious whether the incumbent CEO will focus on Crypto Twitter and use it as a voice for crypto.
- The news could be bearish for meme coins, especially DOGE, considering Musk leveraged the platform to promote the asset category.
- Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery, but the overall outlook remains bearish on longer timeframes.
Twitter CEO and renowned meme coin proponent, Elon Musk, have revealed plans to exit from the giant social media platform’s high office. From the post, the incumbent CEO will be a lady, expected to start in around two months as Musk plans to transition into the executive chair and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) roles to spearhead the company’s product, software, and systems operations departments.
Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023
My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.
The decision could prove bearish for meme coins, considering the tremendous effort Musk has put into promoting this category of cryptocurrencies on the social media platform.
Musk to dethrone from Twitter’s apex office
The decision to exit the CEO office is unsurprising, considering Elon Musk had indicated plans to reduce his involvement in the social media platform over time after he found the right person to take point. He assumed the CEO office in October 2022 after acquiring the giant platform for a staggering $44 billion.
The decision has sparked concerns over the future of meme coins as far as crypto Twitter is concerned.
Congratulations on the new CEO for X/Twitter, @elonmusk!— FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) May 11, 2023
Speaking of CEOs, what would the position for our favourite doge, #Floki, be going forward?
Notably, ever since he assumed leadership, Musk has doubled down on promoting this crypto category, with one pronounced case being his recent move to switch the Twitter logo from the traditional bird to a Shiba Inu dog.
Commenting on the news, Kraken exchange said it was keen to see what Crypto Twitter would be under the leadership of the new CEO.
Excited to see what she will bring to the table. Will she have a large focus on crypto Twitter?— Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) May 11, 2023
Following the announcement, Dogecoin (DOGE) price reacted with a downswing of almost 2% before a quick recovery to exchange hands at $0.072 at the time of writing. Other meme coins that responded to the news include Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI), exchanging hands for $0.00000869 and $0.0000349, respectively, at press time.
DOGE/USDT 1-Hour Chart, FLOKI/USDT 1-Hour Chart, SHIB/USDT 1-Hour Chart
With a focus on the leading meme coin by market cap, Dogecoin price has fashioned a V-shaped recovery rally in the one-hour timeframe, as shown below. DOGE has flipped the $0.071 resistance level into support as bulls confront the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.072.
Sidelined investors buying DOGE at this level could fuel the bull run, sending Dogecoin price to tag the resistance confluence between the horizontal line and the 50-day EMA at $0.073. In a highly bullish case, the meme coin could extend a neck to tag the 200-day EMA at the $0.074 hurdle. Such a move would denote a 5% uptick from the current position.
The bullish outlook was supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had tipped upward, signaling a call to buy DOGE when it crossed above the signal line (yellow band). Traders heeding this call would solidify the bullishness for the leading meme coin.
Similarly, the Awesome Oscillators also flashed green and drew toward the positive zone, indicating a bullish resurgence.
DOGE/USDT 1-Hour Chart
On the downside, profit-taking could ensue as investors move to book profits at break-even rates. Such an outcome could see the Dogecoin price drop below the critical support at $0.071. The meme coin could drop toward the $0.069 swing low in the dire case.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
