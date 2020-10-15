BlockOne launches new services for EOS to build more accessible blockchain-based solutions

- Block.one announced the launch of new services to make EOSIO more accessible and adaptable.
- EOS jumping 1% after the recent news trying to recover from a downtrend.
The idea behind this new launch is to create EOSIO for Business. Block.one is committed to delivering several upgrades that will greatly improve the flexibility of EOSIO's consensus protocol. The official announcement paper states:
EOSIO for Business is here to help clients ensure their projects meet industry standards and stay on par with traditional non-blockchain technologies by providing access to the native knowledge of engineers and developers whose expertise supports and evolves projects.
The launch of the new services is the final part of four of the EOSIO strategic vision. The roadmap's primary mission is to accomplish higher scalability, give developers better tools, and create a faster app development ecosystem, enabling greater security and flexibility.
Can EOS rebound thanks to the latest news?
Despite the announcement and the 1% price spike in the past several hours, EOS's outlook remains quite bearish after a prolonged downtrend. In the past month, the digital asset has lost around $100 million in market capitalization and seems unable to rebound for good.
EOS/USD daily chart
Despite the several higher lows created by EOS, the price was still unable to climb above the first crucial resistance level at the 200-SMA. In fact, the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA are also resistance points on the way up. The next price target for the bears would be a support level established at $2.47.
EOS RAM Cost
It seems that the interest in EOS has been fading away since 2019. The RAM used on EOS skyrocketed to 0.20 EOS/KB in July 2019 due to Block.One buying close to $25 million worth of RAM; however, this number has continued to decline ever since, indicating that the interest in the digital asset is also fading.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
On a shorter time-frame like the 4-hour chart, it seems that the bulls are trying to shift momentum in their favor. The price was able to defend a critical support level at $2.6 (100-SMA), and it's now trying to climb back above the 200-SMA. A breakout above this point can push EOS towards the 50-SMA at $2.64 and then the last high at $2.72.
The MACD is also really close to a bull cross, which we haven't seen since October 10. Additionally, there is a symmetrical triangle pattern, and the upper boundary coincides with the 100-SMA, which adds strength to the idea that a breakout above it will push EOS towards $2.72.
Critical price points to look for
From a bearish perspective, EOS seems to be having a lot of trouble bouncing back up. The next price target to the downside would be $2.47, as many indicators continue being in favor of the bears, including some on-chain metrics like the cost of RAM.
On the other hand, bulls attempt to come back on the shorter time-frames like the 4-hour chart. A successful defense of the 4-hour 100-SMA into a bullish breakout above the 50-SMA and the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle can drive EOS towards $2.72.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Facebook’s Libra onboards former HSBC executive in an attempt to revive the project
Libra, a cryptocurrency backed by Facebook has appointed Ian Jenkins, a former HSBC executive as the CFO of the digital payments system. HSBC is an investment banking company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Top 3 Gainers: BCH, BTT, and WAVES jump over 5% leading the crypto market recovery
The entire cryptocurrency market had a great week gaining close to $30 billion in market capitalization. Bitcoin and other major coins suffered a slight pullback; however, not all coins had a correction, here are the three top gainers of the past 24 hours.
ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. The digital asset topped out at $0.114 but is showing bullish signs again after a brief and healthy consolidation period.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Lethargic trading seems to be crawling into the cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin. However, it is essential to realize that some selected cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash and NEO are in the green after gaining over 2% and 1.5%, respectively, on the day.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.