Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Yearn.finance, and EOS – European Wrap 8 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bulls running out of options
The tug of war is intensifying in the cryptocurrency market, but there is no apparent winner at the moment. The drab action is probably developing into a perfect squeeze ahead of a breakout across the market. However, it is worth mentioning that some digital assets are already trading in the green, defying the bearish wave. For instance, VeChain is up 10% in the last 24 hours. As discussed earlier, REN soared more than 20% following the listing on Coinbase. Other digital assets in the top 100 performing incredibly well are Ocean Protocol, up 22% and Elrond, up 13%. Read More ...
Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI hunts for a bottom as $10,000 beckons
The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has been wallowing in losses over the past several weeks. According to Santiment, a leading provider of on-chain data, the total market capitalization of the DeFi ecosystem has plummeted by 25% in the last 24 hours alone. Moreover, a 30% decline in trading volume was also incurred in the same period. Some of the tokens that are leading in the freefall include Yearn.finance (YFI), Sushi (SUSHI) and Serum (SRM). Read more ...
EOS Technical Analysis: Bears get ready to take over as EOS flashes sell signal in the 12-hour chart
EOS made the headlines this Tuesday when they appointed Goldman Sachs veteran, Martin Chavez, to lead the advisory board. The price reacted very favorably to this news and jumped up from a low of $2.48 to an intraday high of $2.97. However, EOS was not done making headlines. Along with Chavez joining the advisory board, news hit that Google Cloud would be joining the Ethereum killer’s blockchain ecosystem as a block producer. Read more ...
Breaking: Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger
Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital.
Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run
BTC has finally broken above the symmetrical triangle pattern. The price has managed to cross over the 50-day SMA during this breakout. The community is buzzing right now after Square’s announcement that ...
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce
After its release, UNI had a massive bull rally towards $8.6, which only lasted a few days. The digital asset is down 62% since its peak and struggling to find the bottom.
The bloodbath on the DeFi market is the best time to buy — research
The DeFi-tokens shed over 25% of its value in a single day, while the trading volumes collapsed by 30%. The charts of top coins are flashing red, signaling the boom cycle is about to give way to a bust.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes
Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday.