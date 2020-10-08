Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Yearn.finance, and EOS – European Wrap 8 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bulls running out of options

The tug of war is intensifying in the cryptocurrency market, but there is no apparent winner at the moment. The drab action is probably developing into a perfect squeeze ahead of a breakout across the market. However, it is worth mentioning that some digital assets are already trading in the green, defying the bearish wave. For instance, VeChain is up 10% in the last 24 hours. As discussed earlier, REN soared more than 20% following the listing on Coinbase. Other digital assets in the top 100 performing incredibly well are Ocean Protocol, up 22% and Elrond, up 13%. Read More ...

Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI hunts for a bottom as $10,000 beckons

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has been wallowing in losses over the past several weeks. According to Santiment, a leading provider of on-chain data, the total market capitalization of the DeFi ecosystem has plummeted by 25% in the last 24 hours alone. Moreover, a 30% decline in trading volume was also incurred in the same period. Some of the tokens that are leading in the freefall include Yearn.finance (YFI), Sushi (SUSHI) and Serum (SRM). Read more ...



EOS Technical Analysis: Bears get ready to take over as EOS flashes sell signal in the 12-hour chart

EOS made the headlines this Tuesday when they appointed Goldman Sachs veteran, Martin Chavez, to lead the advisory board. The price reacted very favorably to this news and jumped up from a low of $2.48 to an intraday high of $2.97. However, EOS was not done making headlines. Along with Chavez joining the advisory board, news hit that Google Cloud would be joining the Ethereum killer’s blockchain ecosystem as a block producer. Read more ...