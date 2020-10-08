EOS Technical Analysis: Bears get ready to take over as EOS flashes sell signal in the 12-hour chart

- The 200-12-hour SMA has crossed over the 100-12-hour SMA to chart the bearish cross.
- The last time EOS flashed a sell signal in the 12-hour chart, the price dropped by >15%.
EOS made the headlines this Tuesday when they appointed Goldman Sachs veteran, Martin Chavez, to lead the advisory board. The price reacted very favorably to this news and jumped up from a low of $2.48 to an intraday high of $2.97. However, EOS was not done making headlines. Along with Chavez joining the advisory board, news hit that Google Cloud would be joining the Ethereum killer’s blockchain ecosystem as a block producer.
EOS social dominance
Santiment’s social dominance chart shows that EOS mentions dominated 24% of crypto social media this Tuesday following the above-mentioned revelations. A huge spike in social volume usually creates a lot of hype and pushes the price up. However, what immediately follows is a period of bearish correction, and it looks like this is where we are at right now with EOS.
EOS 12-hour chart
EOS is currently priced at around $2.64 and has flashed the sell signal in its 12-hour chart (as per the TD sequential). The last time EOS flashed a green 9 in the 12-hour chart, EOS plummeted by 15.6%, going down from $3.855 to $3.253, over 9 sessions.
To compound the bearish sentiment, the 200-12-hour SMA curve has crossed above the 100-12-hour SMA to chart the bearish cross. If the sellers manage to break below the 50-12-hour SMA ($2.60), they should be able to take EOS down to the $2.49 support level.
On the flip side, the bulls will hope for the 50-12-hour SMA curve to stay strong and bounce EOS up to $2.84, to touch the 100-12-hour and 200-12-hour SMA curves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger
Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital.
Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run
BTC has finally broken above the symmetrical triangle pattern. The price has managed to cross over the 50-day SMA during this breakout. The community is buzzing right now after Square’s announcement that ...
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce
After its release, UNI had a massive bull rally towards $8.6, which only lasted a few days. The digital asset is down 62% since its peak and struggling to find the bottom.
The bloodbath on the DeFi market is the best time to buy — research
The DeFi-tokens shed over 25% of its value in a single day, while the trading volumes collapsed by 30%. The charts of top coins are flashing red, signaling the boom cycle is about to give way to a bust.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes
Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday.