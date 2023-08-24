Share:

Bitstamp announced that starting September 25, all staked assets will be unstaked and credited to users’ accounts.

The concerns regarding offering staking services emerged after the SEC penalized crypto exchange Kraken for $30 million in February 2023.

Since the Shapella upgrade, liquid staking has seen a surge in the DeFi market, becoming the biggest category of protocols.

The United States has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets) bill this year. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies, and the impact is being felt by users in the country.

Bitstamp terminates Ethereum staking

One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Bitstamp, announced this Tuesday that it would be ending its Ethereum staking service. Exclusive only to the United States, users would have until September 25 to earn rewards on their staked assets, after which the tokens would be unstaked and deposited back into the accounts of users.

The exchange, in a statement, cited the regulatory hurdles in the United States as the reason for this decision. The company iterated,

“Considering current regulatory dynamics in the US, we’ve made the decision to discontinue staking for customers residing in the United States.

Earlier this month, Bitstamp also discontinued offering seven other cryptocurrencies, including Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL). The reason, while unspecified, was speculated to be the SEC’s given status of these assets as “unregistered securities”.

Update for our US users



Starting August 29: AXS, CHZ, MANA, MATIC, NEAR, SAND, and SOL trading will be halted after evaluating recent market developments.



Execute any open trades. Holding and withdrawing tokens afterwards will be unaffected.



More info:… — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) August 8, 2023

The SEC has already been pursuing legal actions against crypto service providers for offering unregistered securities and violating other securities laws. This included both of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world - Binance and Coinbase.

The staking aspect has also been at the regulatory body’s crosshair since February after first penalizing Kraken with a $30 million fine. Consequently, the exchange ceased offering crypto-staking services.

Read more - Crypto exchange Kraken set to pay $30 million fine to SEC and cease crypto staking service

Staking in the DeFi market

This is a concern for investors as staking decentralized applications (Dapps) are currently the biggest protocols in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market. Since Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade in April, which enabled unstaking for validators, liquid staking noted a surge.

DeFi market total value locked distribution

It did not take the category too long to take over the number one position from DEXes and Lending protocols. At the time of writing, liquid staking protocols hold nearly $21 billion in total value, which could decline significantly if the SEC was to pursue staking service providers.