- The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of funds and stability of the firm.
- BitMEX has restricted usage wherever HDR affiliated employees and offices are located.
Crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEX, will be restricting access to its platform for three additional jurisdictions - Hong Kong, Bermuda and Seychelles. Apparently, the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of funds and stability of the firm. BitMEX, being registered in Seychelles and has business wings in both Bermuda and Hong Kong. The restriction of access by the exchange's parent company HDR Global Trading Limited will ensure the non-involvement of BitMEX employees in trading activity on the platform.
In an official statement, BitMEX stated:
"The increased involvement of regulators with all the major players in the industry is not only to be expected, it is to be welcomed. It is the mission of good regulators to ensure that honest citizens are not being cheated. For this reason, we have decided to restrict access to BitMEX for users in the jurisdictions in which HDR-affiliated employees and offices are located.”
This new restriction adds to the previous list of restricted jurisdictions - the United States, the province of Québec in Canada, Cuba, Crimea and Sevastopol, Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Sudan. The move by the exchange came when a Bloomberg report stated that it is under investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for the continuation of its services in the United States.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD needs $10,200 to blast towards $11,000 – Confluence Detector
A newly released research by Arcane Research says that Bitcoin dominance is at 90% and not 70% as has been widely accepted. The report is published by Forbes is causing quite a stir in the market.
IOTA conquers the 50 SMA following in the footsteps of Ethereum Classic
IOTA price is back in the green alongside several other cryptocurrencies. The grandparent cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is still nursing wounds after the bear’s mauling. $0.2325 - $0.2350 is coming up as an incredible support area.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin real market dominance is 90% leaving altcoins with a mere 10%
New research is showing some interesting features regarding the total market capitalization in the cryptocurrency market. The report published by Forbes on August 22 claims that Bitcoin has a 90% dominance in the market.
Ethereum Classic on full throttle: ETC breaks away from Bitcoin and the park
In a Bitcoin bearish market, Ethereum Classic defies the general trend to post impressive gains. In fact, the crypto has been breaking one barrier after another from Monday this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...