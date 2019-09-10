Bitmain stays ahead of competition with the launch of 2 new ASIC-based Bitcoin miners

- The new Antiminers S17e and T17e have been designed to be power-efficient and achieve a higher hashrate.
- A software that detects malicious attacks has been integrated into the miners.
The world’s leading Bitcoin mining manufacturers Bitmain has hit the market once again with a couple more ASIC-based Bitcoin miners. The two are referred to as S17e and T17e. They both have the capacity to be power-efficient than the previous miners. At the same time, they have been designed to hit a higher hashrate.
According to the announcement on September 10, Antiminer S17e comes with a hashrate of 64TH/s in addition to having a power efficiency of 45J/TH. On the other hand, the T17e model has been designed with a hashrate of 53TH/s as well as a power efficiency of 55 J/TH.
As an added feature, the two miners have been equipped with software that detects malicious attacks. The sale of the Antiminers will be done in three batches. The first batch started on September 9. However, delivery will be handled in the first 10 days of November. The second batch will begin on September 10 followed by the third on batch on September 11.
Read also: Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin ETF is apparent, Ethereum and Ripple recover slightly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD struggling with trendline resistance under $0.27
Ripple price action has leaned positively to the upside in the last few days. However, the margin of growth remains limited with the trendline resistance capping movements to the upside.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery gaining traction
Ethereum marvelously defended the short-term support during the day-one of the week’s trading. The buyers managed to push for a correction that has given way to shallow gains in the Asian session on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin ETF is apparent, ETH and XRP recover slightly
The discussion surrounding the much-anticipated Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) had taken a breather until the Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Jay Clayton interview with CNBC’s Bob Pisani.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.