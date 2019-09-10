Bitmain stays ahead of competition with the launch of 2 new ASIC-based Bitcoin miners

The new Antiminers S17e and T17e have been designed to be power-efficient and achieve a higher hashrate.

A software that detects malicious attacks has been integrated into the miners.

The world’s leading Bitcoin mining manufacturers Bitmain has hit the market once again with a couple more ASIC-based Bitcoin miners. The two are referred to as S17e and T17e. They both have the capacity to be power-efficient than the previous miners. At the same time, they have been designed to hit a higher hashrate.

According to the announcement on September 10, Antiminer S17e comes with a hashrate of 64TH/s in addition to having a power efficiency of 45J/TH. On the other hand, the T17e model has been designed with a hashrate of 53TH/s as well as a power efficiency of 55 J/TH.

As an added feature, the two miners have been equipped with software that detects malicious attacks. The sale of the Antiminers will be done in three batches. The first batch started on September 9. However, delivery will be handled in the first 10 days of November. The second batch will begin on September 10 followed by the third on batch on September 11.

Read also: Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin ETF is apparent, Ethereum and Ripple recover slightly