Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come

- A lot of crypto traders expect the alt season to begin soon, but they could be wrong.
- Bitcoin’s dominance continues rising and it’s on the verge of cracking a critical resistance level.
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
Bitcoin’s dominance needs to plummet for the alt season to begin
Most traders and analysts agree, Bitcoin’s dominance needs to decline or at least remain flat for an alt season to begin. So far, Bitcoin’s dominance has been rapidly rising since November 2020.
I do think there will be an alt season of sorts but this would be a real, real heartbreaker for some.— f i l ₿ f i l ₿ (@filbfilb) January 4, 2021
As i say, i doubt it but... its there and possible. pic.twitter.com/hOuBOlmvjW
According to a popular analyst on Twitter, Bitcoin’s dominance seems to be facing a critical resistance level at around 71.5%. This point hasn’t been cracked since 2017 and would indicate that alt season will have to wait longer. It’s also important to note that Bitcoin’s dominance percentage currently cannot be directly related to the past as the cryptocurrency market has thousands of other coins and tokens that are inflating the altcoin market capitalization.
A breakout of 71.5% would be devastating for many altcoins as many investors are already worried due to the SEC. A few weeks ago, the SEC sued Ripple because it considers XRP a security. Other prominent coins like XLM could be potential targets in the future.
Alt season chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin’s dominance plummets and Ethereum continues rising, an alt season would be likely. In 2017, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of around $20,000. Ethereum price followed it but later. Bitcoin then crashed significantly while Ethereum continued surging and the alt season started.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
