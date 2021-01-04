Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC charts triangle breakdown as correction from record highs gathers steam

- BTC/USD threatens 100-HMA after correcting sharply from $34,800.
- A symmetrical triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.
- Dip buying could be seen again in Bitcoin so long as $30K holds.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is looking to crack the $30K level, as the retracement from all-time-highs picks up pace in the first full trading week of 2021.
The no. 1 coin extended its recent rally and recorded fresh parabolic highs at 34,799 on Sunday, having surged by over 300% in 2020. The sellers stepped in thereafter, knocking off the prices by almost $3400.
BTC/USD: Hourly chart
Looking from a technical perspective, the most favorite digital asset is set to extend the corrective pullback, as it has confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the hourly chart.
The price continued to face rejection at the critical 21-hourly moving average, now at $33,088, prompting the bears to regain control.
At the moment, the bears are taking a breather before the next push lower. Immediate support awaits at the 100-HMA of $30,935.
Further south, the critical $30K level will challenge the bears’ commitment, below which the upward-sloping 200-HMA support at $29,131 could be tested.
Markets could witness dip-buying opportunities so long as the bulls manage to defend the $30K threshold.
Any pullbacks could meet strong supply at the bullish 50-HMA hurdle at $32,695. Acceptance above the latter could bring the 21-HMA resistance back in play.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, holding well above the oversold territory, suggesting that there is room for a deeper correction.
Bitcoin: Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|31684.22
|Today Daily Change
|-1405.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.25
|Today daily open
|33089.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25602.35
|Daily SMA50
|21287.94
|Daily SMA100
|16991.18
|Daily SMA200
|13720.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34799.39
|Previous Daily Low
|32001.04
|Previous Weekly High
|29683.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|25771.59
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|33730.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|33070.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31793.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|30498.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28995.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34592.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|36094.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|37390.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
BTC charts triangle breakdown as correction from record highs gathers steam
BTC/USD threatens 100-HMA after correcting sharply from $34,800. A symmetrical triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart. Dip buying could be seen again in Bitcoin so long as $30K holds.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls battle with 10-day SMA, bumpy road ahead
XRP/USD extends weekend recovery moves, consolidates December losses. Bearish MACD doubts further corrective pullback, 200-day SMA adds to the upside filters. Alternatively, a downside break of the 0.20 level should recall XRP sellers.
Kusama price could double based on on-chain metrics but faces short-term pressure
Kusama price had a 50% rally in the past week hitting a high of $68.89. Several on-chain metrics indicate the digital asset is poised for a long-term rally. The digital asset is one of the best performing altcoins in 2020.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.