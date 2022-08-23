The Skybridge Capital CEO said Bitcoin needs much more proliferation before it can act as an inflation hedge.
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci believes that while Bitcoin continues to be an attractive asset, it has not reached the “wallet bandwidth” that is required for it to be considered an inflation hedge.
Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Aug 22. the global investment management CEO said Bitcoin was still too much of “an early adopting technical asset” which would need to be held in around a billion wallets before it would begin to act as a hedge against inflation.
Until you get into the billion, billion-plus zone, I don’t think you’re going to see Bitcoin as an inflation [hedge] as it’s still an early adopting technical asset.
While the exact number of Bitcoin wallets in the world is unknown, estimates place this number at approximately 200 million.
In its earlier years, some touted Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation, given its fixed supply of 21 million coins. This narrative has changed over time, however, as Bitcoin has been observed as being increasingly correlated to the stock market, according to a new IMF report.
"#Bitcoin is still not a mature enough asset to be regarded as a potential inflation hedge," says @scaramucci on $BTC. "You just don't have the wallet bandwidth with Bitcoin. It's still an early adopting technical asset." pic.twitter.com/YTsy6W3HGU— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 22, 2022
Scaramucci said he was still bullish on Bitcoin and the overall crypto market pointing to recent moves from BlackRock to launch a new private spot Bitcoin trust with Coinbase as the custodian — a sign that there is strong institutionalized demand for the leading cryptocurrency.
Scaramucci believes that the markets are currently filled with a ton of short positions, which could result in people getting “their faces ripped off when they least expect it.
In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Steven Lubka, managing director of private clients at Swan Bitcoin argued that Bitcoin should still be considered an inflation hedge.
While Lubka agreed that Bitcoin has failed to act as an inflationary hedge during the global inflation events this year, he believes that this inflation has been predominantly caused by supply shocks rather than monetary expansion — where Bitcoin is able to hedge against inflation more effectively.
As of the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is currently $21,406, down 69.01% from its all-time high of $69,045 on November 11 last year.
Also speaking on ‘Squawk Box’ on Monday, Coinshare’s chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors said she expects Bitcoin prices will continue to remain flat throughout the third quarter as the price correlation between tech equities and cryptocurrencies continues.
"With #Bitcoin we've seen a lot of buying on dips," says @Melt_Dem. "While internally there's a lot of enthusiasm within the #crypto community around the merge... I don't think there's a lot of new capital coming in to buy #Etherium on these changed fundamentals." pic.twitter.com/8KBiRHfT1f— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 22, 2022
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA.
Investors’ guide on navigating Bitcoin price volatility through multiple scenarios
Bitcoin price seems to have slid back into consolidation after the recent market sell-off. This development causes uncertainty to spike, leaving investors wondering if they should start buying the dip or taper off on their investments.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Knife Catching 102 - Sir Guillotin's Fate
Ethereum price has fallen into a key target of interest as the bears have induced a massive sell-off over the weekend, breaching both the 8- & 21-day simple moving averages. The volume profile indicator shows a near identical reading to the July 24 liquidity hunt.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.