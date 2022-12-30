Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect

- Bitcoin whales are groups of investors holding between 1,000 and 100,000 BTC that influence the asset’s price through large volume transactions.
- Recent Bitcoin whale activity has been characterized by net selling, implying that a potential cycle bottom is close.
- Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259, more than 1.37 million BTC tokens were acquired below this price level, profit-taking could kick in.
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price. Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259.
Also read: Bitcoin whale activity signals possibility of a historic bull run in BTC if this occurs
Bitcoin whales hunt BTC price bottom in bear market
Bitcoin whales, large wallet investors holding 1,000 and 100,000 BTC influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker evaluated whale transactions and identified a correlation between the two.
Groups of investors who hold significant amounts of Bitcoin can have a major impact on price and transactions influence the asset’s price trends. A group of BTC holders who own between 1,000 and 100,000 BTC tokens have been net sellers and the asset’s price is following suit. Analysts predict with confidence that Bitcoin could trade sideways or touch lower prices within the next six to twelve months.
Bitcoin whale activity of investors holding between 1,000 and 100,000 tokens
Monitoring the number of transactions made by BTC whales is a useful way to gauge the level of activity in the market. Bitcoin bottoms are associated with low levels of whale activity. During previous bottoms, the 7-day average transaction count was between 1,200 and 2,500 transactions.
Currently, there are still 10,000 transactions a day, experts believe the average needs to drop lower to spot a Bitcoin price bottom in the ongoing cycle.
Bitcoin whale transactions
Large wallet investors are interested in two volume gaps at the $14,600 and $12,200 area. It is key to note whether whales are accumulating the asset in these areas. Large transactions in these price ranges could influence BTC price.
Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259
At least 2.44 million wallet addresses scooped up 1.37 million BTC while the asset exchanged hands between $16,651 and $17,123. Once Bitcoin price crosses this range, experts believe mass profit-taking will begin. The largest asset by market capitalization’s gains are capped at $17,259.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price. Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259.
Uniswap traders move out of the pennant, looking for a 10% drop
Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot (DOT) price action tanked on Wednesday as global markets continued their sell-off, with equities leading the decline off the cliff. One of the scenarios on the table was that this last trading week trading would be very binary due to thin liquidity
Binance and KuCoin users connected to trading bot 3Commas hit by 100,000 API leak
Binance, KuCoin and other cryptocurrency trading platforms where users granted access to trading bot 3Commas through API keys are hit by an exploit.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.