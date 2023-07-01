Bitcoin whales and sharks double down on BTC accumulation as the asset closes June at $30,469

- Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors, whales and sharks have scooped up 154,500 BTC over the past seven weeks.
- BTC closed June at $30,469, its largest monthly close in the past thirteen months, fueling a bullish thesis for the asset.
- Experts at Santiment believe Bitcoin price is likely to recover in July with a big chunk of BTC buying within the past two weeks.
Bitcoin network’s whale and shark addresses, holding large volumes of BTC have consistently accumulated the token over the past seven weeks. In the past two weeks, accumulation of Bitcoin picked up pace, as whales engaged in “buying the dip.”
BTC closed June at $30,469, the highest monthly close in the past thirteen months, fueling the thesis for a recovery in the asset in July.
Also read: Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
Bitcoin whales accumulate BTC ahead of likely recovery
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, Bitcoin’s whale and shark addresses accumulated 154,500 BTC within a seven week period between April 2023 and the time of writing. Over the past two weeks, the pace of Bitcoin accumulation intensified.
Bitcoin whale accumulation
BTC whale wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 tokens now control 67% of the total supply of the asset. This fuels a bullish thesis for the asset as whale holdings keep the selling pressure off the asset and increase potential for a recovery in Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin closes June at highest level seen in 13 months
Plan B, one of the largest Bitcoin influencers and analysts on crypto Twitter noted that Bitcoin closed June at $30,469. This is the highest monthly close that the asset has seen in thirteen months and it makes it likely that BTC begins its recovery in July and wipes out losses from June 2023.
Bitcoin highest monthly close in 13 months
For the last three years, Bitcoin has closed July profitable for holders. These factors make it likely that BTC price recovers from the SEC’s crackdown on crypto exchanges and regulation and makes a comeback.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash, for example, has rallied 33%, Compound has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.
Litecoin breaks past $100 on Binance after processing a million transactions in a week
Litecoin crossed the key psychological level of $100 on Friday for the first time since mid-April, according to data from Binance. The altcoin’s network observed a spike in on-chain activity and social dominance throughout the week leading up to the price rally.
XRP on-chain activity fuels hope for price rally as SEC vs. Ripple verdict looms
XRP has registered a surge in on-chain activity over the past week, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Typically, a spike in transactions have acted as a precursor of a price rally in the altcoin.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
