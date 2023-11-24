Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024

- Bitcoin price sell signals on the daily time frame persist.
- A correction could send BTC 10% to 15% lower to $33,000 and $35,000 levels.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur if BTC flips the $40,100 hurdle into a support floor.
Bitcoin (BTC) price, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region, where it has been for roughly two weeks.
Read more: Binance’s settlement with US authorities is positive for crypto as well as the exchange: JPMorgan
Bitcoin sells signals and discount
Bitcoin price has been in a slow uptrend since October 27. This climb has produced multiple higher highs, which do not conform with the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) lower highs. Such non-conformity is termed bearish divergence and is a sell signal that forecasts a move in the opposite direction. This move could either be a small pullback or a steep correction.
The daily Bitcoin price chart shows that the higher lows produced since October 27 have uncollected sell-side liquidity that has not been collected.
Hence, there is a risk that the bearish divergence-induced pullback could knock Bitcoin price down to $33,350, which is the October 27 swing low.
Resting just below is the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s support trend line at $32,833 and the weekly support level at $31,767. These levels are roughly 12.6% and 15.4% away from the current position of $37,587.
Hence, investors should expect a 10% to 15% downswing.
Considering the reduced volume and liquidity during the holiday season, investors can expect this correction to come sooner rather than later.
Read more: If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin: Jim Cramer admits to making profits from Bitcoin investments
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
According to data from CoinGlass, the $37,900 to $38,100 range harbors roughly $3 billion worth of liquidity. When the price moves against a trader’s position, crypto exchanges calculate the liquidation levels based on the margin available. A liquidation event occurs if the price moves against a trader’s position and there is insufficient margin to cover the open positions.
These areas act as magnets for the underlying asset to move in that direction. Once the liquidity is collected, trend reversals are likely to occur, but not always. In some cases, the price can continue to move in the same direction.
For Bitcoin price, the last liquidity event was on November 9, which immediately led to a reversal.
From a technical analysis perspective, the highest probability scenario for a correction to occur would be after the sweep of the liquidity resting around the $38,000 region or the November 9 swing high of $38,500.
Also read: Bitcoin price tests 25-day EMA as Robert Kiyosaki says to defend against Marxist leaders by saving BTC
BTC liquidation levels
Concluding thoughts
While the Bitcoin price correction scenario detailed above is logical, investors should note that the ETF approval narrative has a lot of potential and could continue to push BTC higher up to $40,000 before a correction could occur. In some cases, this much-anticipated pullback might never happen.
If Bitcoin price overcomes the MRI’s breakout level at roughly $42,1000, it could attract sidelined buyers and retail investors to step in, extending the 2023 rally. This move would invalidate the bullish thesis for BTC.
As FOMO snowballs, BTC could eye to revisit the whole number levels like $45,000 and $50,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price reclaims $2,000, but it will likely fail to breach a seven-month-old barrier
Ethereum is back to trading above one of the most important psychological support levels, but it seems like this rally might not stick this time around either. The altcoin leader is facing resistance on the one hand and a lack of support from the investors on the other.
Here’s why this Thanksgiving day, crypto investors should be thankful for Artificial Intelligence
Cryptocurrencies are prone to external influence and being impacted by trends in the market. But while some may not be for the best, i.e., meme coins, some tend to push the market only forward, and one such trend was Artificial Intelligence.
Transparency issues surround Ethereum L2 project Blast; $350 million worth of assets to be impacted
The emergence of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Ethereum brought along the option of making money without having to rely on a central institution. This assured decentralization and safety, resulting in people flocking over to stake Decentralized applications (Dapp).
Chainlink price decline to extend further following profit booking; $500 million LINK close to break-even
Chainlink has wiped a sizeable chunk of the rally noted by the altcoin since the beginning of the month. The next leg of the price action is likely going to continue this decline as investors are more prone to booking profits now than ever.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.