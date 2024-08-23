- Bitcoin price rises this week so far, but remains within its broad consolidation zone between $57,000 and $62,000.
- The Data Nerd and Lookonchain data shows that institutions accumulate while some whales deposit BTC in exchanges.
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered four straight days of modest inflows this week, totaling $254.4 million.
- Defunct exchange Mt.Gox transferred 13,265 BTC, worth $784.20 million, to a new wallet.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling. Additionally, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows this week, and continued Mt.Gox fund movements could bring volatility in Bitcoin's price in the coming days.
Institutional investors accumulate BTC, whales prepare to sell
According to data from Data Nerd, Ceffu and Cumberland, an institutional-grade custody solutions company for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, withdrew 246.33 and 300 BTC worth $14.99 million and $18.36 million, respectively, from the Binance exchange on Friday. This indicates that institutions are accumulating BTC as the coin’s price fluctuates between $57,000 and $62,000.
Institutions keep withdrawing $BTC from exchanges.— The Data Nerd (@OnchainDataNerd) August 23, 2024
Few hours ago, #Cumberland withdrew 300 $BTC (~$18.36M) while #Ceffu withdrew 246.33 $BTC (~$14.99M) from #Binance.
Address:https://t.co/p7PClw3m6Rhttps://t.co/xgA2JAKH5Y pic.twitter.com/25HGlVSmtX
Additionally, Lookonchain data shows that some whale wallet deposited 300 BTC worth $18.25 million at a loss in the Binance exchange on Friday.
A whale sold 300 $BTC($18.25M) at a loss 40 minutes ago.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 23, 2024
This whale bought 855 $BTC($54.6M) at $63,878 in July, then sold 297 $BTC($15.8M) at a loss during the August 5 market crash, and another 300 $BTC($18.25M) today, leaving 259 $BTC($15.74M).
This trade resulted in a $4.8M… pic.twitter.com/mABp0SNLox
Mt.Gox fund movements have not been transferred to creditors yet
According to Data Nerd, on Wednesday, defunct exchange Mt. Gox transferred 13,265 BTC, worth $784.20 million, to a new wallet. This transfer could later be sent to exchanges like Bitstamp, BitGo and Kraken to repay creditors.
4 hours ago, #Mt_Gox transferred 13,265 $BTC (~$784.2M) to a fresh wallet.— The Data Nerd (@OnchainDataNerd) August 21, 2024
Later, those $BTC could be transferred to exchanges like #Bitstamp, #BitGo, #Kraken,... for repayment.
Just now, #Mt_Gox still owns 46,164 $BTC (~$2.74B)
Address:https://t.co/dnSFWQwsP6 pic.twitter.com/0SbHpZnFtO
Historically, Lookonchain data shows that Mt. Gox's transfer of 33,964 BTC worth $2.25 billion on July 30 could have caused the Bitcoin price to crash from $66,700 to $54,000 in seven days.
Mt. Gox fund transfer chart
The recent activity related to Mt.Gox has not generated FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) among traders because the funds moved have yet to be transferred to creditors. If the transfer is done, it could potentially contribute to a decline in Bitcoin’s price.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs see modest inflows
Institutional flows slightly supported Bitcoin price this week. According to Coinglass data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced four straight days of mild inflows this week until Thursday, totaling $254.4 million in net inflows. Net flows can help gauge investors' sentiment towards Bitcoin, but when these are small – like this week so far – they are less significant considering that the total Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs are at $55.91 billion.
BTC Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
Bitcoin price to face volatility if it breaks consolidating range
Bitcoin price has remained between $57,115 and $62,066 (the Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2% and 61.8%, respectively, drawn from the high on July 29 to the low on August 5) for the last 15 days. As of Friday, it trades slightly up by 1% at $61,060 and approaches its key resistance level at $62,066.
If BTC fails to close above the $62,066 level, it could drop to $57,115 before potentially declining by 19% to revisit the $49,917 daily support level.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades slightly above its neutral level of 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) still trades below its neutral level of zero. Both indicators must trade significantly below their respective neutral levels for the bearish momentum to be sustained.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if Bitcoin price closes above $62,066, a rise towards the August 2 high of $65,596 would be on the cards as it would set a higher high on the daily chart. This could lead to a further 6% price increase to test the weekly resistance at $69,648.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Justin Sun's Tron-based stablecoin USDD spark concerns after $732 million Bitcoin withdrawal from reserve
TRON's DAO, which oversees the USDD stablecoin reserve, sparked fears among investors on Wednesday after withdrawing 12,000 Bitcoin valued at $732 million from its reserve pool. The move fueled concerns about the decentralization of USDD.
Altcoins NEAR, IMMUTABLE, AVAX rallies amid market downturn
Avalanche (AVAX), ImmutableX (IMX) and Near Protocol (NEAR) tokens rallied on Thursday as all three networks appeared to have experienced positive investor sentiments. AVAX and IMX are currently up 4.2% and 10%, while NEAR slightly declined after rallying 4%.
Ethereum ETFs record longest outflow streak, exchange net flow indicates mounting selling pressure
Ethereum is down 1% on Thursday as its ETF and exchange net flows suggest that sellers dominate the market. Despite the selling pressure, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post depicting its growth across several metrics.
Solana meme coin Popcat surges over 20% following Binance futures and KuCoin listings
Binance exchange announced it had listed perpetual contracts for Solana meme coin POPCAT on Thursday with up to 75x leverage. The listing means Binance's wide user base can now gain leveraged exposure to the price of POPCAT.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.