Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms

- Bitcoin price retests a tough resistance level at $52,062.
- A lack of momentum is likely to trigger a correction and consolidation for the next few weeks.
- Investors can expect BTC to remain between the $52,062 to $45,156 levels.
- Bounce at the lower end of the potential range could see a revisit of the $58,399 weekly resistance level.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been moving up only since January 22 but could slip into a consolidation before the next leg up. With the rate at which BTC is climbing after the ETF approval, coupled with strong fundamentals, investors should consider buying the dips before BTC hits $60,000.
Bitcoin price likely to slow down
Bitcoin price rallied 68% between October 9, 2023, and December 4, 2023, following which it consolidated for seven weeks. In the eighth week, it triggered a breakout, rallying 25% and setting up a local top at $52,879.
The second leg has pushed BTC to sweep the weekly resistance level at $52,065, collecting the buy-stop liquidity there. If this weekly candlestick closes below the said resistance level, the chances of consolidation will increase heavily.
Assuming Bitcoin price slips below $52,065, it is likely to slide lower and tag the $45,156, a weekly support level. This development is supported by the potential bearish divergence discussed in the previous publication. Once the lower and upper limits are set, BTC will likely trade within the range, looking for a sweep of the range low before triggering an upswing.
The upside target for Bitcoin price includes the next weekly resistance level at $58,399. However, it is unlikely BTC will stop at this level, a quick extension higher could see the pioneer crypto revisit the $60,000 psychological level after more than two years.
The euphoria, coupled with the retail FOMO for hitting $60,000 could be enough to propel Bitcoin price to retest and overcome the all-time high of $69,138.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
BTC sell signals and fractals
Supporting a short-term correction in Bitcoin price is the daily chart, which displays a red “one” sell signal from the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Lastly, as pointed out in the tweet attached below, Bitcoin price action from January 29, 2024, is eerily similar to what is playing out at the time of writing. Although fractals like these have a low probability of working out, it is interesting to note that different outlooks converge toward a potential crypto market correction.
Keeping it simple with #Bitcoin: Back with another $BTC fractal. @learn_charles https://t.co/tK3votoWXH pic.twitter.com/vIEZi6Vvlu— MAXPAIN (@Mangyek0) February 15, 2024
The outlook for Bitcoin price remains bullish on the higher time frame and investors should not confuse a potential pullback to a market-spoiling correction. One risky development would be if BTC flips the $41,392 support level. This move would create a lower low for the weekly market structure, invalidating the bullish thesis. Such a move from BTC would suggest a potential correction to $37,893.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
