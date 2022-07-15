Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?

- Bitcoin price slows down as it approaches the weekly open at $20,845.
- The upswing is likely to face the 30-day EMA again after six rejections over the past three months.
- Another rejection at 30-day EMA could plummet BTC to sweep the range low at $17,578.
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.
Bitcoin price at crossroads
Bitcoin price has been hovering inside the $17,578 to $21,707 range since June 21. The July 7 attempt to move out of this consolidation failed after facing rejection at the hands of the 30-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
This EMA has prevented the Bitcoin price from moving higher for nearly 100 days and has been consistent in doing so. The latest rejection on July 8 led to a 16% downswing that eventually created a double bottom.
The $18,600 to $19,252 area formed a based on which the W-bottom was created. This formation triggered BTC to rise by 10% to retest the weekly open at $20,845, where it currently faces a hurdle.
As Bitcoin price hovers around $20,647, investors are in limbo trying to guess where it will go next. Based on its three-month history and six rejections, having bullish expectations until BTC flips the 30-day EMA into a support floor is a lost cause.
For now, BTC is likely to continue to chip between the weekly open at $20,845 and the liquidity pool’s base at $18,600.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
The Bullish Take
Assuming the Bitcoin price manages to flip the 30-day EMA at $21,596, it will open the possibility of a 13% gain. However, even this bullish outlook has one contingency, which is a successful flip of the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $22,569.
If buyers manage to overcome these tall orders, then investors can expect the Bitcoin price to return to the mean at $24,657. This level is the midpoint of the 44% crash that pushed Bitcoin price from $31,737 to $17,578 due to the Terra-LUNA debacle.
In some cases, Bitcoin price could revisit the May 12 swing low at $25,401.
The Bearish Take
from a historical perspective, the 200-week SMA has been a significant one. Since the Bitcoin price flipped this support level into a resistance barrier, it suggests that the sellers are in control. Moreover, the recent retest led to a rejection, further adding credence to the bearish fact.
Therefore, even if BTC manages to slice through the 30-day EMA, overcoming the 200-week SMA during a time when there are clear threats of recession is highly unlikely. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) hitting 9.1% is just an added confirmation that the global economy is just a nudge away from crumbling
Therefore, the likely outcome for Bitcoin price would be a dip into the $18,600 to $19,252 liquidity pool followed by a sweep of the range low at $17,592.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Concluding thoughts
If one were to select a side, the possibility of a further descent in Bitcoin price is more plausible and likely than BTC’s second attempt to overcome the 200-week SMA at $22,559. Rejection at the weekly open at $20,845 followed by a sweep of the range low at $17,578 would suggest that the rangebound movements are in play.
However, investors should note that a daily candlestick close below $17,578 would signal that bears have a much larger plan. In such a case, the Bitcoin price could slide lower and revisit the $15,551 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.
This Tezos fakeout could trigger a 30% rally for XTZ price
Tezos price consolidates between a horizontal high-time-frame resistance barrier and an inclining support level, forming a bullish pattern. The recent fakeout lured many investors to short, but the recovery suggests that XTZ is vying for a bullish move.
Ripple's XRP price is a dangerous bull-trap until this level is touched
Ripple price has underperformed most cryptocurrencies in July. XRP price contracts between $0.29 and $0.37 for more than a month. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach above $0.48.
Got It! Polygon's MATIC price rallies 30% since our last call, here's what could happen next
MATIC price has rallied 30% since last week's bullish trade setup. Polygon's MATIC price shows an influx of bullsh transactions on the Volume Profile Indicator.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.