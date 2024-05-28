Bitcoin wallet tagged as Mt.Gox transferred nearly $2.93 billion in BTC, the asset hovers at around $68,000

- Crypto on-chain trackers have traced several transfers totaling $2.93 billion from a wallet tagged as Mt.Gox.
- The BTC wallet that received the transfer holds over 42,909 Bitcoin per blockchain intelligence firm PeckShield.
- Bitcoin hovers around $68,000 on Tuesday, wiping out 2.30% of its value on the day.
Bitcoin hovers around the $68,000 level on May 28, Tuesday as market participants brace for Mt.Gox transfers of BTC. The defunct crypto exchange’s wallet, tracked by on-chain intelligence trackers, have made BTC transfers to a new wallet.
The new wallet holds nearly $2.93 billion in Bitcoin at the time of writing.
Mt.Gox transfers rattle BTC holders
According to a Bloomberg report from April 2024, Tokyo-based Mt.Gox was once the largest Bitcoin exchange in the world. In 2011, the exchange platform was hacked, and it went bankrupt in 2014. In 2023, US prosecutors accused two Russian nationals of conspiracy to break into the now-defunct exchange’s servers.
The exchange is set to pay back lost Bitcoin to its users, to the tune of $9 billion. In April 2024, Mt.Gox pushed back the repayment deadline by twelve months.
Some creditors said they had received updates on their claims, and users shared details on social media platforms, stating that the exchange has stepped up its efforts to pay back lost assets.
Updates on Reddit and social media platform X show the number of crypto tokens to be returned, alongside repayment dates in some claims.
Blockchain intelligence firm PeckShield identified the transfers from wallets tagged as Mt.Gox and shared the details in a tweet on X.
After several BTC transfers out of the wallet tagged as Mt.Gox, the new wallet holds $2.93 billion in Bitcoin.
#PeckShieldAlert #MtGox labeled address has transferred a total of 12.24K $BTC (worth ~$843.59m) to a new address pic.twitter.com/leRWytdGSP— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) May 28, 2024
The Bitcoin transfer has sparked several social media discussions, pushing up the mentions of BTC, tracked by the social intelligence platform Lunar Crush.
With several large #Bitcoin transfers coming from #MtGox, social activity around Mt. Gox is soaring higher...https://t.co/PHr0F228Qa https://t.co/AHrWfVbuQa pic.twitter.com/UCQdVcjfIG— LunarCrush (@LunarCrush) May 28, 2024
Bitcoin is consolidating below the $68,000 level on Tuesday. BTC is trading at $67,701 on Binance, at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum may shoot past $4,000 as Michael Saylor believes spot ETH ETF will help Bitcoin
Ethereum bulls push ETH's price as Fear and Greed Index shows investors' overconfidence. Michael Saylor changes perspective, now believes spot ETH ETFs are net positive for Bitcoin. Ethereum Pectra upgrade scheduled to launch in Q1 2025.
Bitcoin ETFs hit new milestone as crypto community awaits price surge
Bitcoin ETFs worldwide now hold a record 1 million BTC, according to a recent X post by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor. With the new milestone, Bitcoin may see a rally as Presidential candidate Donald Trump makes another pro-crypto comment.
CAT enters free fall after crypto sleuth alleges founders behind GCRClassic hack
Crypto detective ZachXBT says team behind Solana-based CAT meme coin is connected to the GCRClassic X account hack. Hackers opened long positions on ORDI and ETHFI before posting about them from GCRClassic's account.
PEPE hits new all-time high, meme coin could extend gains
PEPE hit a new all-time high at $0.00001725 on Monday, May 27. The frog-themed meme coin noted a surge in active addresses and social dominance amidst rising price. PEPE extended gains by over 4% on Monday and added 81% to its value in the past seven days.
Bitcoin: BTC struggles, but $80K is at striking distance Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).