Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Jenner — Asian Wrap 28 May

Ethereum may shoot past $4,000 as Michael Saylor believes spot ETH ETF will help Bitcoin
Ethereum (ETH) gained nearly 3% on Monday as investors exhibited high bullish sentiment. Michael Saylor also commented on the recent spot ETH ETF approval by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Week Ahead: Checking the health of Bitcoin’s bull run
The sentiment among crypto investors is mixed and unsure. After May 15, it was bullish, but between May 21 and 23, the outlook turned bearish. The ongoing choppy price action goes back to Bitcoin (BTC), which was unsure about where it wanted to go next.
Alleged Caitlyn JENNER token sparks debate following claims of account hack
JENNER, a supposed Solana-based crypto token, sparked mixed feelings among the crypto community on Monday after drawing the attention of investors and reaching a trading volume of over $250 million in just a few hours.
