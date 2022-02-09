Bitcoin to hit $150,000 and compete against Gold, says JP Morgan

- American banking giant JP Morgan has predicted Bitcoin price could hit $150,000 in the long term.
- Analysts at JP Morgan believe that capital inflow in Bitcoin could exceed private sector investment in Gold, estimated at $2.7 trillion.
- Activity in USD Tether, considered an indicator of Bitcoin price rally, has dropped.
- Large wallet investors continued accumulating Bitcoin through the recent bloodbath amidst rising demand from institutions.
Banking giant JP Morgan believes that Bitcoin price could reach $150,000, and the asset could compete with private investment in Gold. Analysts at JP Morgan believe that Bitcoin volatility needs to drop; once the asset is substantially less volatile, it could gain value.
Analysts at JP Morgan are bullish on Bitcoin
JP Morgan, an American banking giant, predicted Bitcoin price could hit $150,000 in the long term. JP Morgan had set a target of $146,000 for Bitcoin price in 2021. Analysts believe if investment inflow in Bitcoin continues, the asset could match private sector investment in Gold, estimated at $2.7 trillion.
Though analysts at the banking giant believe Bitcoin is currently overvalued, it could gain value as the asset’s volatility drops. Based on the current assessment, Bitcoin’s volatility is four times that of Gold.
In addition to JP Morgan’s prediction, activity in USD Tether is considered a reliable indicator of Bitcoin price rally points at a BTC bull run. Daily active addresses on the Tether network have dropped to two-year lows, dropping after hitting a high in mid-November 2021.
Historically, a drop in stablecoin transactions coincides with a Bitcoin price rally.
In addition to the drop in on-chain activity on USD Tether, large wallet investors have a spike in Bitcoin accumulation. Mega whale addresses holding 1,000 or more Bitcoins have continued accumulation through recent Bitcoin bloodbaths.
Bitcoin Accumulation by Mega Whales
@CryptoSultan21, a crypto analyst and trader, believes that Bitcoin’s bearish trend is drawing to a close, and the asset seems to have entered the final phase of a prolonged consolidation. The analyst argues that breaking past $43,000, Bitcoin price could rally towards $47,000.
Is The Bearish Trend Over?— Sultan (@CryptoSultan21) February 7, 2022
If history is any indication, then #Bitcoin seems to be emulating the final phase of a prolonged bear trend.#BTC is currently testing the 50MA around 43k.
A concrete break of the 50MA can be indicative of an imminent rally towards ~47k.$BTC pic.twitter.com/1zrOUo8Bx8
FXStreet analysts believe that Bitcoin price is on track to $50,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu to enter the metaverse and challenge Axie Infinity, Sandbox, and Decentraland
Shiba Inu developers announced the Dogecoin-killer’s entry into the metaverse, posing as a rival to Axie Infinity, Sandbox and Decentraland. Analysts predicted a Shiba Inu price rally with the rising demand for the memecoin.
Cardano price screams “buy” ahead of bullish breakout
Cardano price action has been extremely bullish over the past two weeks. From the January low at $0.92 to the most recent high at $1.26, Cardano has gained an impressive 37%. The recent pullback from $1.30 has not resulted in a bearish continuation move. Instead, a new buying opportunity has been presented.
Binance Coin recovers from bull trap as BNB readies to breakout
Binance Coin (BNB) price action hurt quite a lot of bulls yesterday, after bears jumped on the break above the red descending trendline and, in the process, pulled BNB price to the downside, hitting bulls with a loss.
Crypto.com price to break $0.50 resistance and jump another 25%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Crypto.com price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where CRO could be heading next.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.