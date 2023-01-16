The highly-referenced Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index moved into neutral territory over the weekend following several months of fear.
On Jan. 15, the index reached a neutral level of 52, its highest since April 5, 2022. The move follows a 24% gain for Bitcoin (BTC) over the past seven days.
The market sentiment tracker hit a multi-year low of nine in June 2022. Since then it has been hovering between 20 and 30 in the “extreme fear” category. Furthermore, it registered its longest-ever streak of extreme fear in mid-2022, as reported by Cointelegraph.
The fear and greed index uses “motions and sentiments from different sources,” including current volatility, market momentum and volume, social media and Google trends data.
The data from these sources is then used to create a specific number to summarize the emotional landscape regarding BTC and crypto markets.
It comprises five categories ranging from extreme fear to extreme greed, the latter not seen since October 2021.
At the time of writing, the index has dipped back down to 45, which puts it back into the “fear” category, suggesting that confidence has yet to make a full return.
Meanwhile, BTC has seen its second-longest streak of gains in history, with a 12-day run this month. The asset has gained 28% since the beginning of this year, wiping out all losses in the crash that followed the FTX collapse in early November 2022.
The massive momentum has created a large movement in technical indicators such as the RSI (relative strength index), which has hit its highest level for four years on the daily timeframes.
High RSI figures can suggest that an asset is overbought and a correction is due.
Several analysts have labeled the recent move as a bull trap but a solid weekly close has led some to believe the momentum will continue.
Professional trader and chart guru, Peter Brandt, summed it up on Jan. 16, tweeting:
Any idiot can make wild guesses about markets, so here is my dunce-hat prediction. In reality, nobody has a clue what any given market will do. $BTC.
Bitcoin was trading up 2.2% on the day at $21,165 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum staking gets hot ahead of Shanghai upgrade, ETH turns deflationary again
Ethereum staking, which involves locking ETH tokens in a deposit contract and earning the opportunity of validating transactions and yielding the altcoin as a reward, has increased ahead of a major event for the altcoin: the Shanghai hard fork, which could happen in March 2023.
Binance's CZ thwarts Harmony One hackers from laundering, recovers 124 BTC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao informed his 8.1 million followers on Twitter that the exchange collaborated with Huobi to thwart Harmony One hacker’s recent move. The security teams of the exchanges worked together to help recover $2.6 million worth of BTC from the $100 million hack in June 2022.
Will Ethereum price take a break before $2,000?
Ethereum price stands tall after its two-week long rally without any signs of reversal. However, ETH is currently facing some significant hurdles that could trigger its reversal, so investors need to exercise caution.
Ethereum short traders could profit on one condition ahead of ETH Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, yielded 21% gains over the past week. Experts argue that bulls are close to exhaustion, and traders with short positions could profit ahead of the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.