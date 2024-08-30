Bitcoin's price dropped below $60K as investors began taking profits from last week's rally.

CryptoQuant's report states that Bitcoin has seen increased demand in the US, characterized by a high Coinbase premium.

CCData shows an increase in BTC options open interest as investors are eyeing the $100K price.

Bitcoin (BTC) dived below $60K on Friday following a brief profit taking from investors, per CryptoQuant report. Meanwhile, CCData suggests that traders are optimistic of a bullish movement, as reflected in an uptick in BTC options open interest (OI).

Bitcoin declines as options open interest rises

Bitcoin fell under $60K after a long week of investors taking profits and currently trades around $58,800. Investors began taking profits after a brief rally last Saturday caused by a renewed possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates pushed Bitcoin above $64K.

Despite the profit-taking, Bitcoin's realized profits amounted to only $536 million, far lower than the $10 billion and $9 billion recorded on May 27 and March 12, respectively, noted CryptoQuant in its latest weekly crypto report. This indicates that the market may not have yet topped for the cycle.

BTC Realized Profits

While the profit-taking was minor, it saw Bitcoin stretch its weekly losses to 6.8% on Friday, per Coingecko data.

Another major cause of the price decline seems to be sustained lows in BTC demand growth, which has plunged considerably since April. Bitcoin's 30-day demand growth declined from a three-year high of 496K BTC in early April to -36K BTC in the past month.

However, recent data suggests that Bitcoin might be seeing new demand from US investors, as the Coinbase exchange premium hit a one-month high of 0.11 during the week, noted CryptoQuant analysts.

Additionally, CCData suggests that Bitcoin traders are highly optimistic about a bullish trend prevailing, as reflected by an uptick in options open interest (OI). The data indicated that BTC options open interests have risen by 32.5% with a low put/call ratio since the beginning of the month. Put/call ratio is the total number calls vs puts in asset’s options market.

BTC Options Open Interest

The data further suggests that investors are eyeing a $100K price level for Bitcoin, as evidenced by concentrated call options around this price level. The sudden sentiment change can be traced to traders' anticipation of the Fed cutting rates in September, as Bitcoin's price tends to perform better during a low interest rate environment.