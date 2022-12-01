Bitcoin (BTC $17,087) attempted to flip $17,000 to support on Dec. 1 after sealing its lowest monthly close in two years.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin gains inch up as November end
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $17,100 in a second intraday charge at higher levels.
The pair managed to avoid losses as the monthly candle closed, instead seeing solid daily gains of around 4.5% for Nov. 30.
Nonetheless, Bitcoin shed 16.2% for the month, making November 2022 its worst since 2019.
BTC/USD monthly returns chart (screenshot). Source: Coinglass
The more buoyant mood coincided with comments from the United States Federal Reserve. In a speech on inflation and the labor market, Chair Jerome Powell openly stated that smaller interest rate hikes could begin as soon as December.
“Monetary policy affects the economy and inflation with uncertain lags, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt,” he said.
Thus, it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting.
Powell characteristically cautioned on heralding a full turning point in policy, something markets had been keenly awaiting throughout the year.
“Given our progress in tightening policy, the timing of that moderation is far less significant than the questions of how much further we will need to raise rates to control inflation, and the length of time it will be necessary to hold policy at a restrictive level,” he added.
Nonetheless, stocks reacted positively, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index ending the day up 3.1% and 4.4%, respectively, in line with Bitcoin.
No euphoria among traders
In responses of their own, meanwhile, crypto market commentators were equally cool on the immediate prospects despite the moderate month-end gains.
Crypto Tony warned that bulls were “getting cocky” into December, and that now was not a suitable blind entry point.
“Now is not the time to go all in, thinking this is the bottom on Crypto,” he told Twitter followers.
We have yet to see : - A macro higher high and higher low (Market structure trend change) - Bull volume coming in - Spot buys on the increase - Completed corrective structure.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/ Twitter
A key level to hold for continuation of the “bullish market structure,” he added, was $16,700.
Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, agreed on the importance of an area focused on $16,700 for his own strategy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
