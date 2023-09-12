Bitcoin sees massive institutional fund inflow, experts consider BTC “exponential Gold”

- Bitcoin’s risk-adjusted relative returns in the past five years are competitive with Gold and many other asset classes.
- A macroeconomic expert argues that BTC is volatile, but the volatility cuts both ways.
- Bitcoin funds noted nearly $133 million in fund inflows from institutional investors.
Bitcoin has been compared to Gold on several occasions over the years. Initially BTC was examined as a “safe haven” similar to Gold and now analysts are comparing the two investments to determine whether Bitcoin’s properties qualify it as “exponential Gold.”
Also read: Cardano hits three-month peak, climbs to $0.50 despite bearish on-chain metrics
Bitcoin’s risk-adjusted relative returns compared to Gold
In the past five years, through November, Bitcoin’s Sharpe Ratio has been competitive when compared to Gold and other proven asset classes in the market. Sharpe Ratio is defined as the difference between the risk-free return and the return of an investment divided by the investment's standard deviation.
In simple terms, the Sharpe Ratio adjusts the performance for the excess risk taken by investors for a particular asset.
Bitcoin Sharpe Ratio compared to other assets
Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macroeconomics at Fidelity notes that Bitcoin’s correlation to the S&P 500 (+40%) is higher than Gold's (+14%) in a five year timeframe. However, the correlation between BTC and US equities has reduced over the years and is less than most asset classes.
In the past 12 months, the correlation between BTC and the S&P 500 is down from 40% to 25%.
Bitcoin and S&P 500 correlation in the past 12 months
Timmer argues that Bitcoin is more volatile than most other assets but volatility cuts both ways and BTC investments have a risk-reward class of their own, just as seen in the past decade.
Institutional investors continue to invest in Bitcoin funds, the weekly inflows as on December 4 are 132.8 million, according to a CoinShares report. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $44,162 on Binance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could retrace to $42,000 if US Nonfarm Payroll comes in at 180,000
Bitcoin price just like other assets, is highly impacted by the macro-financial developments. This includes the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released by the BLS of the United States. This time around, the NFP data is expected to cause a dip in the value of BTC.
Ripple is now only 3% away from becoming a bigger entity than Binance Coin
Ripple has overcome a lot of obstacles on its way to becoming the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency, as witnessed by the recent rise in XRP price. The native token of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance Coin, on the other hand, has been moving in the opposite direction.
Ethereum leads altcoins north as Bitcoin halts amid bull trap fears
Ethereum (ETH) price remains northbound, unrelenting despite the king of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, showing weakness. Behavior analytics tool Santiment observes that Ether and altcoins are on a tear even as BTC momentum fades.
BTC headstrong as Spot ETF talks reach technical stage
Bitcoin remains steadfast on the higher timeframe, amid news that spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETF) discussions are now at the technical stage of approval. Specifically, talks with Spot BTC ETF issuers have advanced to key technical details, with Reuters indicating that it could signal a shift toward a potential approval.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.