- Bitcoin price chart reveals no strong trend and this can mean further testing to the downside, starting at $16,900.
- On-chain analysts believe the catalyst for Bitcoin price trend reversal is the trend of USD and equities.
- Analysts believe Bitcoin price is in the buy zone and recommend accumulating BTC at the current price level below $20,000.
Bitcoin price trend offer mixed signals as to the direction in which BTC is headed. On-chain analysts at Jarvis Labs believe Bitcoin’s next move relies on the performance of US equities. Bitcoin price could plummet and hit the downside target of $16,900 in the short-term.
Also read: JUST IN: Crypto giant Coinbase licensed to operate in Singapore, major move for COIN
Why Bitcoin price trend remains undecided
Bitcoin remained in its holding pattern as investors remain vigilant for updates on inflation. Bitcoin price struggled to sustain above the $19,000 level and yielded 6.2% losses for holders over the past week. Over the past month, BTC price ranged between the $19,000 and $21,000 level.
Traders remain cautious ahead of Wednesday’s release from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the monetary policy making body of the US Federal Reserve. The release could influence traders’ sentiment towards risk assets like Bitcoins and altcoins.
Analysts at the crypto research firm Jarvis Labs rifled through Bitcoin accumulation, BTC whale holdings, divergence charts and price trends broken down by timezones, to no avail. Analysts identified no significant trend in Bitcoin’s price.
Analysts evaluated the Bitcoin supply shock ratio, a measure of coins that are not moving on the network. Will Clemente, a leading crypto analyst shared the following chart:
Bitcoin Supply Shock Ratio
Analysts tend to categorize Bitcoin as illiquid based on the current Supply Shock Ratio level. The behavior of large wallet investors indicates reservations in transacting in Bitcoin. The higher the reading, the higher the strength of the Bitcoin price rally. Once the measure moves sideways for a period of time, there is a massive rally in BTC. The exception to the phenomenon is the March 2020 crash in Bitcoin.
The fact that a large portion of Bitcoin supply is acting in a similar manner as previous instances, paired up high open interest in Bitcoin futures makes analysts consider this a rubber band setup.
Bitcoin price at risk of plunge to $16,900
Analysts at Jarvis Labs remain undecided on the Bitcoin price trend based on the chart. However, they consider this indicative of further testing to the downside. Liquidity for Bitcoin sites is around $18,000 and much larger pools start at the $16,900 level. Bitcoin price drop to the $16,900 level is more likely.
Bitcoin Liquidity Maps
Analysts consider BTC is ready for accumulation
ElCryptoProf, a pseudonymous crypto analyst believes Bitcoin price is ready for accumulation at the current price level, above $19,000. The analyst used the buy/sell indicator used to mark every bottom and top in Bitcoin’s price history.
Bitcoin Buy/Sell indicator
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price could fool bulls into thinking it can go back to $1,400, as it will not
Ethereum price action is recovering from its small drop of 3% as it recovers from a volatile start of the week.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at a critical juncture, could trigger a 10% crash
XRP price has shown tremendous strength over the last few weeks, which has resulted in amazing rallies. However, things are at an inflection point that could trigger a correction if bulls fail to step up at this important level.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price could explode to $0.0000180 and how you can get in at the bottom
Shiba Inu price has been shedding weight since the explosive rally on August 14. This downtrend has one objective: to rebalance the inefficiency created in late June. Fulfilling this objective could be key to triggering another exponential move for SHIB.
Bitgreen sweeps Polkadot's 29th parachain auction ahead of a 14% tumble in DOT price
Polkadot price’s time in the murky waters of a bear market run seems far from over. If a falling triangle pattern matures, the parachain token risks plunging 14% from the breakout point.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.