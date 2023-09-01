Bitcoin price tests support at $26,000 with August’s US NFP data exceeding market expectations

Share:

US Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 187,000 in August, above the market expectations of 170,000.

Bitcoin and altcoin traders can expect a sell-off in BTC in the short- term, in response to the hot employment figures.

The Federal Reserve’s double mandate requires keeping employment and inflation in check, the NFP data could therefore influence the upcoming interest rate hike decision.

The Nonfarm Payrolls data is closely scrutinized by the US Federal Reserve to assess the impact of its monetary policy. The US Central Bank is focused on keeping employment and inflation in check, the heating job market is therefore likely to influence the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates in September.

Bitcoin traders’ reaction to the release of NFP data is likely to be short-lived, market participants can expect volatility in the American trading session.

Also read: Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?

Bitcoin price experiences downside volatility, knee-jerk reaction to NFP data

Bitcoin price tested support at $26,000 as market participants displayed a knee-jerk reaction to the release of Nonfarm Payrolls data for August. 187,000 Nonfarm Payrolls were added in the month of August, against the market’s expectations of 170,000.

A heated job market is likely to factor in, when the Federal Reserve assesses the impact of its monetary policy. To promote effectively the goals of maximum employment and stable prices, there is a likelihood of an interest rate hike in September.

Moreover, the impact of the data release on Bitcoin is likely to be short-lived, as noted in previous instances. Participants can expect higher volatility in the American trading session in BTC price.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $26,023 on Binance. A short-term sell-off, or BTC sweeping lows below $26,000 is likely, as traders digest the employment numbers for August 2023.

BTC/USDT five-minute price chart on Binance