Could Grayscale's GBTC discount narrow after SEC delays decision on spot Bitcoin ETF?

Share:

Grayscale’s GBTC shares are trading at a discount of 20.6%, narrowing consistently since mid-June.

GBTC discount started to narrow right after BlackRock filed its spot Bitcoin ETF application and remains tied to the SEC’s approval of the investment product.

Bitcoin spot ETFs are closer to approval with Grayscale’s lawsuit win against the SEC, however, delays are likely to dampen demand for GBTC shares.

Grayscale, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, made headlines for its landmark win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale’s lawsuit win has had an impact on the price of its GBTC shares.

The discount on GBTC has narrowed. As of early Friday, GBTC is trading at a 20.62% discount. The discount is deeply correlated with the supply and demand for GBTC shares. It is, therefore, likely that an approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC drives demand for the shares higher and pushes GBTC from discount to premium territory.

Also read: Ethereum Cancun upgrade development is on track, testing phase comes next

Grayscale GBTC shares trade at 20.62% discount after landmark lawsuit win

Grayscale’s win against the US SEC marked a key milestone for the asset manager in its journey toward launching the spot Bitcoin ETF for investors. While there is time for the regulator to review and appeal the ruling, the lawsuit had its impact felt in the crypto ecosystem.

GBTC shares that have been trading at a discount for nearly two years witnessed an increase in demand among institutional investors. This narrowed the GBTC discount. When the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, filed its spot Bitcoin ETF application, the GBTC discount started to narrow consistently.

The GBTC discount has narrowed from 43.3% on June 15 to 20.6% on September 1, based on data from Coinglass.

Grayscale Investments BTC Premium

Can GBTC discount be flipped into premium territory?

The GBTC discount is correlated with the demand for Grayscale’s shares. An approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the financial regulator is likely to drive demand for GBTC shares and result in a further narrowing of the GBTC discount. Though the discount is still stark, a continuation of this trend could flip the discount into a premium for the first time since February 2021.

As of September 1, the SEC has delayed its decision on the spot Bitcoin ETF applications of BlackRock, Wisdom Tree Funds, Invesco, Galaxy Digital and Valkyrie Funds.