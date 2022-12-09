Bitcoin (BTC $17,216) stayed higher after a $17,000 liquidity grab on Dec. 9 as traders targeted further upside.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin attempts new monthly high
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD cooling volatility once more after hitting $17,300 on Bitstamp.
The pair had begun by taking liquidity at the Dec. 8 Wall Street open, this snowballing to see it challenge one-month highs from Dec. 5.
For those already betting on upward continuation, the move came as little surprise, with the coast still clear to add to the gains.
“The move to 18-19k $BTC continues,” popular trader Credible Crypto summarized.
A previous tweet from Dec. 7 explained the rationale, with invalidation set at $16,000 support.
“Lows cleaned up and as if on cue Binance apes showing up to support the mid 16k’s,” part of accompanying comments read:
Maybe one more push into 16.4-16.5k and then expecting a reversal back up and continuation to 18-19k targets.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Credible Crypto/ Twitter
Fellow trader Cheds, meanwhile, eyed potential continuation of volatility, with BTC/USD tagging its upper Bollinger Band on 4-hour timeframes.
At the time of writing, 4-hour candles remained near the upper band, with both still expanding in a classic prelude to increased volatility.
BTC/USD 4-hour candle chart (Bitstamp) with Bollinger bands. Source: TradingView
“Expecting continuation for Bitcoin as long as we stay above $17K,” Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, added, likening the overnight move to the breakout from the end of November.
Liquidations fuel BTC price run-up
Further analysis of overnight BTC price action highlighted increased liquidations of short positions.
In a sign of the extent to which market participants assumed further downside would enter, short liquidations on BTC totaled $7 million in a single hour on Dec. 8, data from Coinglass shows. Altcoin short liquidations added another $11 million to the tally.
“Liquidations have been relatively small since the early November crash but short liquidations helped fuel that recent move,” analytics resource On-Chain College confirmed.
BTC liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
