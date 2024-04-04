- Bitcoin price has reclaimed ground above the midline of the March market range after extended consolidation below $66,391.
- A successful retest of the 50% Fibonacci placeholder would confirm the uptrend as $69,000 remains the level to beat.
- HUT 8 Mining CEO Asher Genoot: Supply shortages on exchanges “are driving the largest banks" to reach out about buying.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in recovery mode, with prospects for more gains. However, there is a catch. It must record a successful retest. Meanwhile, banks are now approaching miners directly to buy BTC.
Also Read: Bitcoin price extends retreat from $69K threshold as BTC bulls wait for safer entry
Banks buy Bitcoin from miners directly
Bitcoin price leaped higher during the early hours of Thursday’s New York session, flipping the 50% Fibonacci placeholder into support at $66,391. This level is significant as it marks the midpoint of the market range, which stretches from $59,005, the March 5 low, to $73,777, the all-time high recorded on March 14.
It comes following reports in Bloomberg that the largest banks are now reaching out to Bitcoin miners directly as they decry BTC supply shortages on exchanges. Asher Genoot, CEO of Bitcoin miner HUT 8 Mining, says this activity is becoming more common.
NEW: Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot predicts fewer #Bitcoin— Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) April 4, 2024
⛏️ miner bankruptcies in the future.
He says 2022's high rates were due to companies' excessive leverage in 2021, leaving them vulnerable to falling prices and rising energy costs. pic.twitter.com/mDTEacAIah
Considering the halving is out barely two weeks, this interest points to the banks trying to join the BTC party fashionably late. However, it is better late than never, especially as the halving is expected to kickstart the next bull cycle — that is, if history rhymes.
It points to growing adoption likely inspired by the landmark approval of multiple spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on January 10, which brought BTC to Wall Street. In the same spirit, $150-billion-market-cap Morgan Stanley filed to buy Bitcoin ETFs, with rumors indicating that the financial firm could approve BTC ETFs on their platform soon.
However, recent reports indicate that the bank, boasting up to $1.5 trillion in assets under management (AUM), is reportedly racing to offer the BTC ETFs to all clients. It could join DWS, a large German asset manager, which has recently partnered with Galaxy Digital to launch physical BTC ETFs in Germany.
JUST IN: $930 Billion DWS partners with Galaxy Digital to launch ‘physical’ #Bitcoin ETC in Germany. pic.twitter.com/AxOVHwPmoj— Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) April 4, 2024
These fundamentals have played a part in driving Bitcoin price north, catching the eye of ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.
Interesting that btc was down yesterday despite the ETF contrib.. Does that mean the bitcoin natives are actually FODLers?— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 4, 2024
Meanwhile, Glassnode observes, “The profit/loss ratio of Bitcoin short-term holders remain well within a profit-dominated regime, with profit taking outsizing losses by 50x.”
Bitcoin price outlook as short-term holders remain in profit
Bitcoin price stands above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $66,391. It confronts resistance due to the 100, 200, and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $67,435, $67,680, and $68,716, respectively.
For BTC to muster enough gusto for a move north, a retest of the $66,391 level would be ideal. A successful bounce atop the 50% Fibonacci placeholder would set the tone for an uptrend, with Bitcoin price likely to recapture $69,000.
In a highly bullish case, BTC price could extend the gains past the $73,777 peak, potentially recording a new all-time high.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a rejection from the SMAs where the $66,391 level fails to hold as support could see the drop extend. A break and close below $65,000 would encourage more sell orders, with the downtrend likely to bottom out around the $62,500 level.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple issues USD-backed stablecoin to bring more liquidity to the XRP Ledger
XRP price fell to a monthly low of $0.5623 on Thursday, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty condemned the SEC Director’s statements on the lawsuit.
Nearly three-quarters of Solana transactions have failed throughout March amidst rising DEX volume
Solana DEX volume recovers after declining in March 2024. Nearly three-quarters of transactions on the SOL network failed, according to stats on Dune Analytics. SOL price is nearly unchanged in the past week.
Ethereum follows crypto market consolidation as VanEck expects Layer 2 chains to be worth $1 trillion by 2030
Ethereum's network Q1 financial report shows that it tripled its earnings quarter-on-quarter to around $370 million. Bitcoiner argues about ETH's security status as Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart labels it as a commodity.
OneCoin's head of legal and compliance gets four years in jail as CZ sentencing comes next
OneCoin's Irina Dilkinska received a four-year jail sentence for her role in the $4 billion cryptocurrency pyramid scheme. Investors must exercise caution as cryptocurrency scams thrive during bull seasons.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.