Bitcoin price takes back December 2021 highs after two long years with soaring spot BTC ETF sales

Bitcoin price has nicked the $50,000 target, levels last tested on December 28, 2021.

BTC could extend the gains to clear the $60,000 psychological level, last tested on November 21, 2021.

Caution is advised as BTC is already massively overbought with the RSI reading well above 70.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has soared, reclaiming its highs from two years ago. It comes amid revelations that the sales of spot BTC ETFs continue to skyrocket by the day, with the increasing demand against limited supply send the price on a tear.

Spot Bitcoin ETF sales soar

Bitcoin purchases have skyrocketed since the landmark approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US on January 10. Reports indicate that Wall Street could be buying BTC en masse with data showing purchases upwards of 12.5x more BTC per day than the network can produce.

Wall Street LOVES bitcoin.



They are buying up 12.5x more bitcoin per day than the network can produce.



The march to a new all-time high is underway if this continues.



I explain this on my segment with @SquawkCNBC this morning. pic.twitter.com/0zRc3RQ4hY — Pomp (@APompliano) February 12, 2024

With this, VC investor Bitcoiner and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says, “Bitcoin has become Wall Street’s favorite asset.” Pompliano also highlighted that Wall Street “not just likes, but loves Bitcoin,” attributing the turnout to the recently launched spot ETFs, which in his opinion, have set a record in the history of this type of asset.

Based on Pompliano’s calculations, 80% of all the BTC that is currently circulating in the market has not been moved over the last half year. Further, just about $200 billion in Bitcoin can actually be traded. With this, he concludes that the ETFs have managed to scoop 5% of all the BTC supply that now trades in the market barely 30 days since the investment product went live in the market.

Following the $50,000 milestone, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said, "You have to know how to be patient, not get scared when it goes down and buy" it.