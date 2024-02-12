Bitcoin price takes back December 2021 highs after two long years with soaring spot BTC ETF sales

- Bitcoin price has nicked the $50,000 target, levels last tested on December 28, 2021.
- BTC could extend the gains to clear the $60,000 psychological level, last tested on November 21, 2021.
- Caution is advised as BTC is already massively overbought with the RSI reading well above 70.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has soared, reclaiming its highs from two years ago. It comes amid revelations that the sales of spot BTC ETFs continue to skyrocket by the day, with the increasing demand against limited supply send the price on a tear.
Also Read: Breaking: Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in two years
Spot Bitcoin ETF sales soar
Bitcoin purchases have skyrocketed since the landmark approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US on January 10. Reports indicate that Wall Street could be buying BTC en masse with data showing purchases upwards of 12.5x more BTC per day than the network can produce.
Wall Street LOVES bitcoin.— Pomp (@APompliano) February 12, 2024
They are buying up 12.5x more bitcoin per day than the network can produce.
The march to a new all-time high is underway if this continues.
I explain this on my segment with @SquawkCNBC this morning. pic.twitter.com/0zRc3RQ4hY
With this, VC investor Bitcoiner and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says, “Bitcoin has become Wall Street’s favorite asset.” Pompliano also highlighted that Wall Street “not just likes, but loves Bitcoin,” attributing the turnout to the recently launched spot ETFs, which in his opinion, have set a record in the history of this type of asset.
Based on Pompliano’s calculations, 80% of all the BTC that is currently circulating in the market has not been moved over the last half year. Further, just about $200 billion in Bitcoin can actually be traded. With this, he concludes that the ETFs have managed to scoop 5% of all the BTC supply that now trades in the market barely 30 days since the investment product went live in the market.
Following the $50,000 milestone, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said, "You have to know how to be patient, not get scared when it goes down and buy" it.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Bitcoin price outlook as Wall Street goes berserk with spot BTC ETFs
After tagging the $50,000 psychological level, Bitcoin price has retraced, coming on the back of traders cashing in early on the gains. It also follows the typical correction characteristic of an overbought asset with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading above 70.
Nevertheless, the upside potential remains alive for Bitcoin price, considering that the RSI remains northbound and suggests rising momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also above its signal line (orange band) with both in positive territory.
Increased buying pressure could see Bitcoin price make a decisive move above the $50,000 blockade with a possible extension to the $60,000 psychological level. Such a move would constitute a 20% climb above current levels.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if profit-taking abounds, Bitcoin price could retract further, possibly falling into the supply zone that currently provides support between $44,300 and $46,760. A break and close below the midline of this order block at $45,554 would confirm the continuation of the fall.
Such a directional bias could see Bitcoin price lose support due to the ascending trendline to test the $41,880 support, or in a dire case, roll over to tag $40,643.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
