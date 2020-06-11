- Bitcoin’s chance of hitting $10,000 in jeopardy as traders fail to gather enough trading volume to sustain gains.
- The significant hurdle at $9,937 continues to give buyers a hard time in the battle to reclaim the ground above $10,000.
Bitcoin price has showcased its bullish strength following a break above the stubborn resistance at $9,900. The move also opened the road for gains, eying $10,000. Meanwhile, an intraday high has been formed at $9,977. The prevailing trend is bullish but due to the shrinking volatility, further advancement may remain a pipe dream. For now, the price is trading at $9,883 after a minor retreat. Gains above $9,900 as well as higher support would increase the chances of trading above $10,000 before the weekend.
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is ready to bring down the resistance at $10,000.The gap the 50-day SMA is making above the MACD suggests that the king of cryptocurrencies is in the bulls’ hands. Moreover, the sideways moving RSI is inclined upwards, an indication that buyers are still in control. If a breakout fails to come into play, there is a chance that consolidation will continue to take precedence in the short term. The MACD puts emphasis on the consolidation with its horizontal motion at the mean line (0.00).
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin daily confluence support and resistance levels
Resistance one: $9,937 – This zone is highlighted by the Fibo 38.2% one-day, the previous high 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes middle curve, SMA ten 15-minutes and the previous high 1-hour.
Resistance two: 10,040 – Highlights the previous low 1-hour, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes lower curve, SMA 50 15-minutes and the previous low 4-hour.
Resistance three: $10,143 – This zone is home to the previous month high.
Support one: $9,835 – Highlights the SMA ten 4-hour, Fibo 61.8% one-day, the Bollinger Band 1-hour and the SMA five 4-hour.
Support two - $9,732 – Home to the SMA 200 1-hour, Fibo 38.2% one-week and SMA 100 1-hour among others.
Support three: $9,629 – Hosts the Fibo 23.6% one-month and the pivot point one-day support two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
It won't be easy for Ethereum to achieve this breakout, as the technical indicators are on the verge of losing the last bullish breath and the prices against the US dollar are pointing to declines in the coming sessions.
BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle
BCH has seen a peak of $258.32 today on June 11 and it’s currently at its low at $247 losing the daily 12-EMA and touching the 26-EMA at $247. The daily RSI has dropped significantly today touching the oversold zone.
FOMC decision inspired another BTC/USD growth attempt
BTC/USD made another attempt to break above $10,000 on late Wednesday and settled in a range $9,800-$9,900 during early Asian hours on Thursday.
XRP/BTC breaks below critical support, more sell-off ahead
A prominent commodity trader and a long-standing XRP critic Peter Brandt believes that XRP is bound to crash agains BTC. In a recent tweet, he pointed out that Ripple Lab.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.