Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces two healthy resistance levels in path back to $10,000 - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD has strung together four straight bearish days where the price fell by 9.25%.
- Daily confluence detector shows a lack of any healthy support levels.
BTC/USD has had a bearish Wednesday wherein the price fell from $9,856 to $9,771.50. In the process, BTC/USD has strung together four straight bearish days where the price fell from $10,768 to $9,771.50, falling by 9.25%. The daily confluence detector shows two prominent resistance levels in its path back to the $10,000-level. On the downside, there aren’t any healthy support levels, indicating a further drop in price.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
There are two healthy resistance levels at $9,900 and $9,995. The $9,900-level is the strongest resistance level and has the monthly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour previous high. The $9,995-level has the weekly Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. There is only one support level of note at $9,660, which has the weekly Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: CryptoMarket sets a signal - Bull run will continue
The bearish objective of this consolidation process is in the environment of the SMA100 at $8,500, being able to extend terminally up to $8,150. Below $8,000 the situation would be very complicated, the first bullish condition would be deactivated and the whole scenario would have to be re-analyzed.
Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support
Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).
NEO massive rebound breaks out of descending channel
NEO is the biggest daily gainer on Tuesday despite the bearish cloud hovering across the crypto space. With gains in excess of 3%, the price has come out of the falling channel resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.