Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD crosses $11,000, how much further can it go? - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD crossed $11,000 for the first time since 2018 this Monday.

BTC/USD has to overcome resistance at $11,075 to continue the upward momentum.

BTC/USD is currently in the middle of sustained upward momentum, having enjoyed 13 bullish days out of the last 14. This Monday, the bulls managed to push BTC/USD for the first time since March 2018. In the early hours of Tuesday, the price has gone up further from $11,035 to $11,070. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at $11,075, as per the daily confluence detector, to sustain upward momentum.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

As per the daily confluence detector, the resistance levels are $11,075 and $11,200. The $11,075 level sees a confluence of 15-min previous high, 1-day Bollinger upper curve and 1-hour previous high. The $11,200 level has the 1-week pivot point resistance 2.

Support levels are at $10,900 and $10,700-$10,725. There is strong support at the $10,900 line and it sees a confluence of the 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the hourly Bollinger band middle curve. The $10,700-$10,725 stack has 1-week pivot point resistance 1, 1-hour Bollinger band lower curve, 1-day pivot point support 1 and 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve.

