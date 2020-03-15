- Bitcoin price consolidates above $5000 amid bearish exhaustion.
- The weekend session stability carries the day led by Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price in the green on Sunday after a gruesome week. The entire cryptocurrency market was on a seesaw this week led by Bitcoin price with its dive under $4,000. The bleeding has slowed down since Friday but significant recovery is still at bay.
BTC/USD is teetering at $5,250 at the time of writing. It has grown 1.57% on the day but the prevailing trend is bearish amid low volatility levels. The price has been stable above $5,000 with Bitcoin pushing for consolidation above $5,000. The 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart is the immediate resistance. In the same range, the 100 SMA at $6,000 is the third resistance zone after $5,500.
Bitcoin price confluence level
Support one: $5,105 – Previous low 1-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Support two: $4,941 – Pivot point one-day support one.
Support three: $4,723 – Pivot point one-day support two.
Resistance one: $5,323 – Bollinger band one-week hour middle, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and BB 15-mins upper curve.
Resistance support two: Pivot point one-month support.
Resistance two: $5,813 – Fibo 38.2% one-week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
