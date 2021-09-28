- Bitcoin price holds onto the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $42,000 as support.
- The final Ichimoku support level below is the Senkou Span B at $40,000.
- Failure to hold $40,000 will position Bitcoin for a swift collapse.
Bitcoin price faces continued bearish sentiment across the broader risk-on market. Very high probability of a test lower to $40,000 as the final support leg before bears continue to thrust Bitcoin lower.
Bitcoin price entices buyers to support $40,000 value area to stop selling pressure
Bitcoin price is under significant pressure from a technical and fundamental perspective. Fundamentally, there is a considerable strain on all risk-on markets (the stock market, tech sectors, etc.) and Bitcoin is not immune to those strains. For that reason, Bitcoin is almost certainly going to move to its final support level at $40,000.
$40,000 contains the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the most vital support/resistance level in the Ichimoku system: Senkou Span B. If Bitcoin price were to break below the $40,000 level, it would be a significant event from a technical perspective and would be the most bearish Ichimoku breakout since May 12th, 2021.
The target area for short sellers is likely the $35,000 value area for several reasons. First, $35,000 is a natural psychological number. Second, the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion exists in the $35,000 value area. And third, the 2021 Volume-Point-Of-Control is at $34,500.
BTC/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
Buyers who want to prevent any move below $40,000 will need to come in and support Bitcoin price at these final support zones. If bulls can keep Bitcoin within the Cloud until October 4th, the threshold buyers need to convert Bitcoin to a full-on bull market drops from a daily close at $52,600 to $47,000.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.78 by Friday
Ripple (XRP) price action consolidates in a symmetrical triangle formation, with prices getting squeezed in from both sides evenly. The overall downtrend is still very much intact since September 7 and looks to be still dictating further moves in XRP price action.
Ethereum price faces an ugly outlook unless ETH climbs above $3,200
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what ETH needs to do to advance further.
Dogecoin price needs to retrace before DOGE can advance 50%
Dogecoin price is retracing after getting rejected at a stiff resistance level. While this correction could extend lower, it will be in search of a launching pad that will propel DOGE higher.
Whales buy $1.4 billion worth of Chainlink amidst market-wide sell-off
A sell-off has historically followed the accumulation of the altcoin by large wallet investors. LINK whales are known to hold tokens for short periods. Another cycle of accumulation has kicked in with the purchase of $1.4 billion worth of Chainlink by whales.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.