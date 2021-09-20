- Bitcoin price moves below the September 7th flash crash low.
- Daily oscillators show little near-term support, instead point to continued selling pressure.
- Extreme anticipated lows could target a return to the $25k value area.
Bitcoin price spent the majority of last week testing a breakout above $49k but could not do so. As a result, Bitcoin bulls are trapped between $47k and $49k. Bulls now feel the pressure to abandon those longs as Bitcoin flirts with testing lower to $40k.
Bitcoin price halted against $49k; bulls slaughtered as broader externalities weigh on cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin price faces its second major sell-off and most profound drop since the September 7th flash crash. Bulls have made several attempts to support price as it moved to the daily lows near $42.5k but have been unable to return Bitcoin to $45k. Thus, bulls' near-term resistance will be the $45.6k value area, which contains the Tenkan-Sen and Senkou Span A in the Ichimoku system.
The current Ichimoku conditions for Bitcoin price are overwhelmingly bearish. All conditions for an early bearish entry within the Ichimoku system have been met:
- Price below the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen.
- Tenkan-Sen below the Kijun-Sen.
- The Chikou Span below the Candlesticks.
- Future Senkou Span A sloping down while Senkou Span B is flat or rising.
Bitcoin price should find support from bulls at Senkou Span B ($40k).
BTC/USD Daily Chart
The bearish trading conditions and outlook for Bitcoin price will be invalidated if the Chikou Span can close above the candlesticks. For that to happen, bulls would need to push Bitcoin higher and close at or above $49.7k.
All Bitcoin traders and investors should be aware of the Evergrande debt crisis's externalities on all financial instruments, especially risk-on speculative instruments like Bitcoin. If a broad sell-off occurs in equity markets, then expect a more powerful sell-off to occur for Bitcoin price – within the same vein and move as March 2020.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
