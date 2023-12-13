- The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued standards that will require companies to report their crypto holdings at fair value.
- Bitcoin price per the fair value model is set at $36,000, 14% below the market price.
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), on the other hand, is seeing considerable growth ahead of potential ETF approval.
When Bitcoin price rallied this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.
There is the expectation of a further increase in January 2024 if the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approves spot Bitcoin ETF applications. However, before it happens, the FASB made a change that might affect their overall profits and losses.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin to receive fair value treatment soon
Bitcoin price fluctuation impacts the net profits and losses of crypto holders, and with different purchase prices, it also affects the reported income of the enterprise. The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) published an Accounting Standards Update (ASU) on Wednesday that is set to improve the accounting for and disclosure of certain crypto assets.
Per the new standard, an entity holding certain crypto assets will be required to measure those crypto assets at “fair value”. This will be applicable at each reporting period with changes in fair value recognized in net income.
These amendments are set to come into effect during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, although the option of early adoption is also available.
Fair value of an asset refers to the actual worth of an asset, which is derived fundamentally and is not determined by the factors of any market forces that account for market price.
According to the fair value model of Glassnode, Bitcoin price is technically at $36,000, which is a steep 14% decline from the market price of $41,917.
Bitcoin Fair Value
This will largely affect the overall holdings of the crypto companies; however, by the looks of it, a cemented policy is a positive development for digital assets in the long run. This point of view was also shared by Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, who is presently the largest public holder of BTC. He tweeted,
“This upgrade to accounting standards will facilitate the adoption of BTC as a treasury reserve asset by corporations worldwide.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price dip makes no impact on Grayscale’s growth
Bitcoin price has largely affected the value of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in the past, but this impact is likely fading away. The potential of GBTC turning into a spot Bitcoin ETF by next month seems to have imbued considerable optimism in investors. This is evident by the fact that despite the cryptocurrency falling to $40,000 this week, GBTC’s premium kept improving.
While the premium to net asset value (NAV) is still negative at -9.47%, it is still a significant improvement from -44% six months ago. This is also a sign that Bitcoin price correcting has a much lesser impact on the ETP, and its value will likely be driven by broader market cues.
GBTC discount to NAV
With the hype surrounding the ETF, there is also a chance that GBTC might manage to completely recover from its present discount and trade at a premium as it did before February 2021.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
