- Bitcoin price has been hovering around the $27,500 mark for the last couple of days.
- Over the past week, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV have accrued declines worth 11.6% and 16.13%, respectively.
- BTC is once again nearing the point of a bearish crossover that could result in significantly higher losses.
Bitcoin price breached through the Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) this past week to trade above $27,500. The cryptocurrency has since been moving sideways; however, the declining bullishness spells trouble not only for BTC but its hard fork tokens, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV, as well.
Bitcoin namesake tokens in the red
Bitcoin acts as a guide for the entire crypto market most of the time; however, it tends to have a slightly deeper impact on some tokens over others. These are the hard forks of Bitcoin, namely Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV). Even before the biggest cryptocurrency in the world prepares for a potential decline, its namesake altcoins have already dipped.
BSV emerged as one of the biggest losers this past week as Bitcoin SV price crashed by more than 16% to trade at $33. In doing so, the altcoin has reached the point of testing the key support level of 50-day EMA.
BSV/USD 1-day chart
Similarly, Bitcoin Cash price also declined by a little over 11%, resulting in the cryptocurrency changing hands at $217. Most of this decline came in the past 24 hours as BTC also fell by 1.24%. This is the effect of Bitcoin sharing a high correlation with BCH, which is presently at 0.88. This also spells good news for Bitcoin Cash as a recovery in BTC price would be favorable to the altcoin.
Bitcoin Cash correlation with Bitcoin
Bitcoin price recovery seems difficult
Bitcoin price is hovering around $27,500 at the time of writing, exhibiting chances of losing the support of the 100-day EMA as well as the support of $27,418. While the cryptocurrency would have the opportunity to bounce back from the confluence of the 50- and 200-day EMAs, the support at $26,430 would act as a safety net.
Losing this level would result in a crash below $25,000 for BTC. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is exhibiting a declining bullish momentum visible on the bars on the histogram. At the same time, the MACD line (blue) is nearing the signal line (red), and slipping below it would establish a bearish crossover that could trigger losses for BTC.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
But if Bitcoin price manages to sustain $27,418 as a support floor as it has for the past week, a breakdown is unlikely. Regardless, BTC would need support from its investors in order to pull back up toward $30,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pro-XRP attorney suggests SEC could potentially lose trial against individual defendants
Pro-XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan's analysis suggests that the SEC faces limited strategic options in the Ripple lawsuit. XRP's price remains sluggish amid broader market trends despite rejection of SEC's appeal.
Dogecoin co-founder calls on SEC to refund taxes as Coinbase lawsuit heats up
Amid the brewing legal battle between the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and crypto exchange Coinbase, Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has asked for a tax refund.
Will BTC price choose $30,000 or $25,000?
Bitcoin shows indecision as it trades roughly around the $28,000 level. A look at on-chain metrics reveals why sideways movement is predominant and that a sharp move in BTC is likely to arrive soon.
Base network's TVL surges 25% fueled by USDC reminting
Base network's Total Value Locked (TVL) soars by 25.23%, surpassing Ethereum Layer 2 zkSync Era. The growth is primarily driven by the minting of native USDC, which saw a 472% increase.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.