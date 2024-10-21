Bitcoin price today:$68,400
- US Spot ETFs recorded an inflow of $2.13 billion last week, with BlackRock (IBIT) funds accounting for $1.14 billion.
- On-chain data suggests a bullish outlook for Bitcoin as open interest reaches a new all-time high and the number of whale wallets is also increasing.
- Reports indicate that the SEC approval of Bitcoin ETF options on the NYSE could enhance the ETF’s liquidity and attract sustainable inflows.
Bitcoin (BTC) eases slightly on Monday, trading at around $68,400, after a 9.8% rally last week which was bolstered by a $2.13 billion inflow into the US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
On-chain data further supports a bullish outlook as Bitcoin’s open interest has reached an all-time high (ATH) of over $40 billion and amid an increase in whale wallets. At the same time, reports suggest that the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETF options on the NYSE could enhance liquidity and attract sustainable inflows, supporting the “Uptober” narrative.
Bitcoin institutional demand surges
Institutional flow supported the rise of Bitcoin prices last week. According to the Coinglass ETF data, the US Spot ETF recorded an inflow of $2.13 billion, primarily driven by BlackRock (IBIT) funds, which accounted for $1.14 billion. If this magnitude of inflows persists or further increases, it could further contribute to the recent Bitcoin price rally.
Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin Futures Open Interest (USD) data from Coinglass shows that it reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $40.66 billion on Monday, indicating an influx of new buying in the market.
BTC Futures Open Interest Chart. Source: Coinglass
This influx of capital is further aligned with the whale-holding data from Santiment. Between October 10 and October 14, the number of Bitcoin whales holding between 100 to 1,000 BTC increased from 13,900 to 14,200, a gain of 300 wallets that likely contributed to the ongoing bull rally.
Bitcoin whale holdings chart. Source: Santiment
QCP Capital’s (crypto asset trading firm) weekly report on Saturday also highlights optimism for Bitcoin’s price.
“The consistent inflows into the ETF highlight that institutional demand remains strong. With this morning’s approval by the SEC’s approval for BTC ETF options to be listed on the NYSE, we believe this will provide the ETF with the needed liquidity to attract sustainable inflows,” says the report.
“With US equities close to all-time highs and the Japanese yen on a fresh weakening trend, risk-on sentiment will only grow stronger as we approach the US election. This will propel risk assets higher and support our Uptober narrative,” the report adds.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will BTC reach its all-time high of $73,777?
Bitcoin faces resistance around its July 29 high of $70,079 after breaking above the psychological level of $66,000 on October 15 and rising 2.7%.
If BTC breaks and closes above $70,079, its next key barrier is already the all-time high of $73,777 seen in mid-March.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart trades at 66, pointing slightly downwards from its overbought level of 70, indicating a weakness in momentum. However, if the RSI bounces back and rises, the rally will continue. But if it continues to decline and closes below its neutral level of 50, it could lead to a sharp decline in Bitcoin price.
BTC/USDT daily chart
If BTC fails to break above the $70,079 level, it could decline and find support around the psychologically important $66,000 level.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP rally likely as SEC appeal does not contest legal clarity of Ripple’s token
Ripple gains on Friday as traders digest the developments in the SEC's appeal against the final lawsuit ruling. In August 2024, Judge Analisa Torres fined Ripple $125 million for its institutional XRP sale and upheld the altcoin's non-security status in exchange-based transactions.
Crypto Today: Main tokens gain as Bitcoin is less than 10% away from all-time high
Bitcoin climbs above $68,000 and pulls back as market participants turn greedy, according to the indicator that checks trader sentiment. Ethereum holds gains above $2,600 and XRP hovers around $0.55 on Friday. Bitcoin price is 8% away from its all-time high at $73,777.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh all-time high. This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains 2% as community discusses Firedancer validator for better performance
Solana price increases more than 2% on Friday, tracking the broad gains seen among the main cryptocurrencies, as its community discusses on social media the progress in the development of a new validator, Firedancer, that could boost the blockchain’s performance.
Bitcoin: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh ATH. This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.