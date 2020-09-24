Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC downside capped at $9,700

- BTC has flashed a buy signal in the 12-hour chart
- Gemini exchange co-founder Tyler Winklevoss believes that Bitcoin is better than gold.
Bitcoin is a better asset than gold – Tyler Winklevoss
Tyler Winkleswoss, the co-founder of Gemini exchange, said that Bitcoin is a better asset than gold.
#Bitcoin is better at being gold than gold — and not just incrementally, but by an order of magnitude or 10X better. pic.twitter.com/rhKOQD44AZ— Tyler Winklevoss (@tylerwinklevoss) September 21, 2020
Winklevoss's aspects include scarcity, storage, durability, portability, divisibility, counterfeit opportunities, and adoption. Except for adoption (market capitalization), BTC surpasses gold in all metrics.
The cryptocurrency industry, however, has seen an enormous increase in volume over the past decade. This shows that we have not yet seen the mass adoption of digital assets due to their novelty. Although launched initially for transactional purposes, Bitcoin has increasingly become a store of value.
Bitcoin correction is likely a dip to buy – Glassnode CTO
Bitcoin has undergone a significant drop in the past few days as legacy markets have been dragged lower. Rafael Schultze-Kraft, the CTO of Glassnode, said that the ongoing correction is likely a dip to buy. According to a chart he shared, the spent output profit ratio (SOPR) is “flirting with the pivotal level of one.” Generally, when SOPR falls below one in bull markets, investors see it as a medium-term buying opportunity.
Agree with Philip here – in a bull market, this is just a dip (to buy).— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) September 22, 2020
Here's an updated hourly chart (showing adjusted-SOPR).
Bounced back after the dip below one. Will continue watching some more to confirm.#Bitcoin https://t.co/ntJbRkZQLV pic.twitter.com/gi4mWwla6u
Analyst Willy Woo noted that the recent drop was not a standard correction by on-chain standards. There were irregularities in the move lower that may soon be ironed out by Bitcoin returning higher.
This pullback from what I gather looking on-chain took most spot investors off guard, there wasn’t the usual on-chain activity preceding it. Sell off happened at exchanges only. Stocks correlation pulled BTC down its bullish week of breaking free from Stocks.— Willy Woo (@woonomic) September 22, 2020
Last week, Woo noted that Bitcoin is likely to enter an uptrend because of the recent spike in the “BTC changed hands” metric. Spikes in BTC changing hands on-chain often precedes a reversal in price action, he added.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC has dropped from $11,085 to $10,265 over the last five days, falling below the symmetrical triangle formation in the process. This Wednesday, the price tumbled down after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve.
BTC/USD 12-hour chart
BTC/USD 12-hour chart is flashing a buy signal in the TD sequential. The price has dropped from $11,150 to $10,287 over the last nine sessions. If the buyers make their comeback, they would ideally want to conquer the $10,500 resistance line.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
BTC/USD has had a bearish breakout from the consolidation channel. The 4-hour price has broken below the $10,380 and $10,300 support levels in just two sessions. The signal curve was about to cross over the MACD, but the two have since diverged away, showing that the market momentum is still bearish.
BTC hourly chart
BTC's hourly chart had flashed a buy signal, but the bears have retained control. Currently, the price is sitting on top of the lower curve of the Bollinger Band. The $10,200 support line must remain strong to prevent further downward movement. The RSI has crept into the oversold zone, which may soon trigger the bulls into taking action.
BTC daily confluence detector
As per the daily confluence detector, the downside is capped off at the $9,700. On the upside, the price faces a robust resistance stack between $10,550-10,650, which has the one-day Previous High and Previous Month low. Above that, there is a stronger resistance level at $10,800.
BTC on-chain
#1 BTC social volume
Data from Santiment reveals that the number of BTC-related mentions across different social media networks has experienced significant spikes in the early hours of Thursday. The social volume reached 688 and 539 in the two latest spikes. With the recent falling price, this spike in social media mentions can generally be classified as a FUD. This outcome could benefit those betting on the upsides since assets perform best when social perception is poor.
#2 Daily active addresses
After reaching a low of 806.84k on September 20th, Bitcoin's daily active addresses have climbed significantly over the last three days. Nearly 990,000 Bitcoin addresses were active this Wednesday. This is a positive sign, as it shows that the network is healthy and interactive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC downside capped at $9,700
BTC has flashed a buy signal in the 12-hour chart. Bitcoin has dropped from $11,085 to $10,265 over the last five days, falling below the symmetrical triangle formation in the process. This Wednesday, the price tumbled ...
Ethereum closer than ever to ETH 2.0 with Spadina Launchpad live on September 29
The main idea behind the Eth2 upgrade is the shift towards a PoS consensus algorithm as the current Proof-of-Work algorithm is energy-intensive and not sustainable in the long-run. Additionally, ETH's current speed ...
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX downside capped at $0.024
TRX is priced around $0.025 as the bears managed to eke out an advantage this Wednesday. Over the last three weeks, the price has dropped from $0.04 to $0.025, charting a 37.5% drop in valuation.
Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV stands at a crucial breaking point of its future trend
Bitcoin SV is still one of the biggest cryptocurrencies globally, currently ranked 11th by market capitalization and ignoring the criticism from the community. Several major exchanges ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.