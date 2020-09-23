88,000 Bitcoin options are set to expire this Friday: What does it mean for BTC
The volatile start of that week that saw Bitcoins sell-off from nearly $11,000 to $10,000 in a matter of hours may have an even more turbulent ending. According to the Skew, provider of data for Bitcoin and Ether derivative, 88,000 Bitcoin options contracts are set to expire on Friday, September 25.
Ethereum closer than ever to ETH 2.0 with Spadina Launchpad live on September 29
The main idea behind the Eth2 upgrade is the shift towards a PoS consensus algorithm as the current Proof-of-Work algorithm is energy-intensive and not sustainable in the long-run. Additionally, ETH's current speed limitation, which can only handle around 15 transactions per second, is simply not enough considering Visa can process more than 1,500.
OmiseGo Price Prediction: OMG price surges 30% and it’s looking for more
OMG is down more than 50% since its two-year high at around $7 was established in August 2020. Bulls are finally seeing a bounce for the digital asset and look forward to more price action in the short-term as several indicators are flashing buy signals.
Bitcoin and Ethereum ready to regain even more ground according to several indicators
Although Ethereum and Bitcoin are usually correlated, we have seen a break of this correlation in the past few months, mostly due to the recent power of ETH propelled by the DeFi craze.
NEO explodes 15% after Binance announcement to list FLM
The Flaming project announced its launch back in August when NEO saw another 15% surge. Binance will be launching the FLM staking pool on September 27 and list the token one day later.
Bitcoin to follow Stocks and Gold on the way down as the market hit the panic button
Traditional markets have already hit the panic button amid the lingering economic uncertainty on top of the upcoming second wave of COVID-19 and the Presidential elections in the US.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.