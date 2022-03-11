Bitcoin price edges closer to capitulation despite hedge fund holdings in BTC

Bitcoin price could capitulate despite Brevan Howard Asset Management and Tudor Investment Corp's expansion of the portfolio.

According to Datamish, traders have borrowed nearly 1500 BTC for short positions.

Analysts predict a downtrend in the asset, despite the expansion of large investor's portfolios.

Bitcoin price remains at risk of consolidation as short positions in BTC are funded against loans on exchanges. Datamish reveals that investors are funding shorts, fueling a bearish narrative for the asset.

Bitcoin price could plunge with rising number of short positions

Bitcoin price plunged irrespective of a spike in capital inflow from large wallet investors and institutions. Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP and Tudor Investment Corp decided on a portfolio expansion, adding more Bitcoins to their cryptocurrency holdings.

The rising geopolitical tension and the escalating crisis due to the Russo-Ukrainian war negatively impacted investors' risk appetite for equities and crypto. This has fueled a bearish narrative for Bitcoin price; the asset plunged below $40,000.

Interestingly, based on data from datamish, a crypto intelligence platform, on March 11, 2022, large investors have borrowed over 1,500 BTC for funding short positions. A total of 3,603 BTC have been lent to investors. Historically, a rise in funding of short positions is followed by a massive drop in the asset's price.

Bitcoin shorts

Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted a drop in the asset's price. FXStreet analysts believe that despite the recent rebound in Bitcoin price, the downside risk in the asset persists. Bitcoin price could plunge, after the recent recovery.

Analysts noted that Bitcoin price formed bottom between $38,000 and $38,500 level. The asset has confirmed the first bearish Ichimoku breakout since December 4, 2021. The indicator has typically triggered big sell-offs in the past. Analysts believe that the lack of follow-through indicates the possibility of a recovery in Bitcoin price.