Bitcoin price could rally to $45,000 as Terra founder Do Kwon hints at $3 billion BTC purchase

Bitcoin price could breakout, analysts predict limited upside to $45,000.

Do Kwon, the founder of Terra, hinted at the purchase of $3 billion worth of Bitcoin to maintain the protocol’s reserves.

Willy Woo, an on-chain analyst, argues that the current cycle may be the last one after three relatively short bull and bear markets.

Bitcoin price could break into an uptrend with rising demand for the asset among investors. Do Kwon, the founder of Terra, revealed that there could be a purchase of $3 billion in Bitcoin to fund the project’s reserves.

Bitcoin price prepares for rally as demand rises

Bitcoin price has limited upside potential, according to analysts but Do Kwon, the founder of algorithmic stablecoin protocol Terra, hinted at a future purchase of $3 billion worth of Bitcoin. This purchase, used to fund the reserves of the Terra protocol, could fuel a more bullish narrative for the lead crypto.

Do Kwon shared the information with Bitcoin enthusiast Udi Wertheimer in a recent Twitter space. Do Kwon explained the Terra ecosystem’s new mechanics to use Bitcoin as collateral for its stablecoin UST.

A purchase of $3 billion in Bitcoin is the equivalent of nearly 72,804 BTC. Proponents believe this could fuel demand for Bitcoin and positively influence the asset’s price.

On-chain analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted the end of bull and bear markets in a cycle. A crypto analyst and trader, Willy Woo, put forward his thesis, “The Last Cycle,” in which he argues for the end of repeating four-year patterns. Woo believes that halving was the driver of Bitcoin price cycles and active distribution that follows halvings dictated the bull and bear markets.

We're likely seeing the first signs of "The Last Cycle" thesis playing out. 3 relatively short bull and bear markets have transpired since the 2019 bottom already.



i.e. No more 4 year cycles. https://t.co/N3VzlKx2IA — Willy Woo (@woonomic) March 20, 2022

FXStreet analysts believe Bitcoin price is ready to breakout; however, the asset’s upside potential is capped at $45,000. Analysts note that from an Ichimoku perspective Bitcoin price is approaching a thin cloud on the chart. This could be the easiest time for Bitcoin to move into an ideal bullish Ichimoku position and recover from its drop.