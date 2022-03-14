Elon Musk won't sell his Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin despite crypto bloodbath

Elon Musk reveals that he won't unload his cryptocurrency holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin continue to bleed in the ongoing crypto market bloodbath.

Michael Saylor, founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, argued that inflation could fuel capital inflow to scarce assets like Bitcoin.

Entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk is bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, despite a drop in cryptocurrency prices. Musk recommends that investors hold physical assets as a hedge against inflation.

Musk reveals bullish outlook on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and billionaire entrepreneur, asked followers for their thoughts on the probable inflation rate over the next few years. Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy and a cryptocurrency proponent, responded to Musk's tweet.

Saylor was quoted as saying:

USD consumer inflation will continue near all-time highs, and asset inflation will run at double the rate of consumer inflation. Weaker currencies will collapse, and the flight of capital from cash, debt, & value stocks to scarce property like #bitcoin will intensify.

Musk maintains a bullish outlook on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. The billionaire CEO of Tesla won't sell his cryptocurrency holdings despite the current bloodbath in crypto.

As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.



I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Overall crypto market capitalization has plummeted in the ongoing rout in risk assets. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices plummeted; however, Musk retains his bullish outlook on cryptocurrencies.

Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted a recovery in the asset. Bitcoin could break out of its downtrend and start a rally to $52,000 in a potential ascending triangle correction pattern.

@DaCryptoGeneral, a crypto analyst and trader, argues that Bitcoin price action is bullish with consolidation inside a massive bullish ascending channel.

$BTC (1D); The price action is still bullish with price consolidating inside a massive bullish ascending channel & formed potential ascending triangle correction pattern, which is more likely to break to upside



When that happens,I'm expecting price to rally to $52k & $72k#BTC pic.twitter.com/R9ezUXIXOv — CRYPTO GENERAL (@DaCryptoGeneral) March 14, 2022

FXStreet analysts believe Bitcoin price could shock bears as the asset targets $47,000 in the current cycle.